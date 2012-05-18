* Accelerating withdrawals point to more ECB reliance
* Another three-year LTRO seen as only short-term fix
* Demand for three-month cash could rise
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 18 A scramble by savers to withdraw
cash from banks as they fret about a Greek euro zone exit and
the health of Spanish financial institutions may leave lenders
even more reliant on the European Central Bank's cheap financing
operations.
The amount of cash they take could rise at the ECB's
one-week, one-month and three-month operations in the next few
weeks and some analysts think the euro zone's central bank may
have to plug the funding gap with more cheap longer-term loans.
But with 800 billion euros of excess liquidity already
sloshing around in the banking system, money market rates are
unlikely to fall much further unless banks believe the ECB will
cut the 0.25 percent rate it pays on overnight deposits.
"Banks will have to replace lost deposits and so long as
they've got the collateral they can go to the ECB," said RBS
rate strategist Simon Peck.
"We will probably see an increasing reliance on ECB funding
from banks in Spain and Italy. Those without sufficient ECB
eligible collateral can turn to their national central bank via
the Emergency Liquidity Assistance."
The ECB holds weekly financing operations and the next
three-month tender will be held on May 30.
"The Greek elections are still four weeks away, so if the
deposit flight continues to gain pace then banks will want to
shore up their funding profile as much as possible, which would
point to use of the three-month funding operations," Peck added.
According to minutes of Greek President Karolos Papoulias'
comments to political leaders posted on the presidency's
website, Greek savers withdrew at least 700 million euros from
the country's banks on Monday alone..
Spain's Bankia, meanwhile, has seen its share
price slump as much as 30 percent after a report - denied by the
government - that customers had drained more than 1 billion
euros from the partly nartionalised lender in the past week.
There was no let up in the bad news on Spanish banks, with
Moody's downgrading 16 of the country's lenders late on Thursday
and bad loans rising to their highest level in outstanding
credit portfolios since 1994.
Investors panicked by the prospect that a political crisis
in Greece could trigger a euro zone financial meltdown have
pushed prices for German debt to record highs in recent days,
disregarding near-zero returns as they rush for safety.
Greek bank deposits have fallen almost 30 percent since the
start of 2010, according to ECB data, and Societe Generale said
a similar outflow in Spain or Italy could create funding gaps of
140-280 billion euros and 200-400 billion euros respectively.
"As deposit outflows outpace de-leveraging, we need another
one trillion euro LTRO," the bank's strategists said, referring
to the ECB's longer-term refinancing operations in December and
February, which pumped almost 1 trillion euros of three-year
cash into the banking system.
Whether banks have the collateral to plug such a funding gap
is another matter. A number of Greek banks are no longer able to
fund themselves at the ECB, relying instead on Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece, for which
lower quality collateral can be used.
Latest ECB data, which covers the period to the end of March
- before the current intensification of the crisis - showed
Spanish bank deposits have been relatively stable over the last
two years, while those at Italian banks have actually risen.
Top-rated, core euro zone countries such as Germany and
France saw bank deposits increase by between 5 and 10 percent in
the same period.
Overnight Eonia rates are pinned roughly between
0.33 and 0.35 percent, constrained from falling in much further
by the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate, which acts as a floor.
According to BNP Paribas, markets are already pricing an
"aggressive" 66 percent chance of a 12.5 basis point cut in the
ECB's deposit facility rate by year-end.
A higher expectation of such a cut would be a stronger
factor in pushing Eonia rates lower than a further increase in
excess cash in the banking system but many analysts believe that
the ECB will not take such a step.
"We don't believe that a depo rate cut could have any
meaningful effect on the interbank system and the real economy
at the current juncture," said strategist Matteo Regesta in a
note.
"Another three-year LTRO would buy more time, but, as we
have learnt by now, its effects would not be long lasting."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)