* ECB repayments indicate increased emergency funding
* Reliance on some national central bank cash growing
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, May 28 European Central Bank accounts
for the last week are set to show banks made further early
repayments of cash obtained through longer-term liquidity
operations, highlighting the trouble some institutions are
having funding themselves.
More than 21 billion euros of longer-term refinancing
operation (LTRO) cash was repaid last week, including around 9
billion euros of funds from December's three-year funding
bonanza.
That is on top of an almost 11 billion euro repayment
earlier in May. But that fall in the outstanding amount
corresponded with a rise in the ECB's balance sheet item that
accounts for the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) funding
provided by national central banks.
The weekly balance sheet, published on Tuesday for the
previous week, is expected to show a similar shift in funds.
Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder suggests this
may be linked to credit rating agency Fitch's downgrade of Greek
covered bonds to "junk" that made such paper ineligible as
collateral at the ECB.
Technically, banks are not permitted to repay LTRO funds
early. There are exceptions for the December and February
three-year funding operations, but even those officially cannot
be repaid before one year has passed unless a bank runs out of
eligible collateral or loses status as a ECB counterparty.
"You're getting this Balkanisation, where you're dividing up
the risk and apportioning it through the national central
banks," said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.
"At the end of the day banks are getting the liquidity that
they need, be it from the ECB or the ELA....but it just depicts
the ongoing fragmentation that we have seen for some time now."
National Central Banks are able to accept, at their own
discretion, lower quality collateral than the ECB, allowing
banks to acquire the funds necessary to keep operating.
But that is not without its risks should the borrowers be
unable to repay the cash.
"The concern is that...if the central bank has to mark this
collateral to market (prices) it could be sitting on quite
sizeable losses if the recipients of this funding can't repay
it," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
"It gives the lie to the notion that the ELA lending is
ringfenced and not a euro system liability...as the euro system
would probably have to backstop those losses."
The 11 billion euros of LTRO repayments earlier in the month
were believed to be linked to the ECB's move to stop providing
liquidity to Greek banks left temporarily undercapitalised after
the Greek debt swap.
The exact amount of funding taking place through regional
ELAs is not definitively clear, but the ECB's balance sheet item
reflecting it - other claims on euro area credit institutions -
has risen by over 150 billion euros since the beginning of April
alone, highlighting the increasing reliance on such funding.
"It becomes more of an issue if the rules regarding what is
considered as acceptable collateral were to change," RBS' Peck
said.
"But ELA facilities are emergency facilities, so you would
expect by nature of their design that the collateral rules would
remain sufficiently soft".
