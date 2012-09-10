LONDON, Sept 10 Cash has been flowing out of European money market funds since the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate to zero in July and the pace may accelerate if the ECB takes the unprecedented step of lowering the rate into negative territory.

According to JPMorgan, euro area money market funds have seen a 25 percent drop in assets since their peak in mid-2008 to 965 billion euros, with 15 billion alone lost since the ECB rate cut in July.

With the ECB's deposit rate -- which is a peg for short-dated money market rates -- at zero, it is almost impossible for funds to generate a return for their investors.

"If the ECB cuts its deposit rate again then we think there will be further outflows because it would be more difficult to get a reasonable return," said JPMorgan rate strategist Seamus Mac Gorain.

"Since the ECB cut the deposit rate to zero, it's become clear that a lot of investors have an aversion to accepting negative rates."

Markets are pricing in only a tiny chance that the ECB will cut the deposit rate again, based on the level of forward Eonia overnight rates, with many doubtful such a move would spur banks into lending to each other or the wider economy again. But such a move can't be completely ruled out.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, which is the world's largest money manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc restricted investor access to European money market funds immediately after the July rate cut.

"With rates at such absolute low levels, it's very challenging for money market funds to remain within their remit and provide a service to investors that justifies their fees," said RBS rate strategist Simon Peck.

The trend follows that seen in the U.S., where the policy of keeping interest rates at rock bottom for an extended period has seen U.S. money market funds lose around a third of their assets.

With worries over the health of the banking system in some euro zone countries reducing willingness to deposit cash, funds in the area are believed to be being redirected to either longer-dated or higher-yielding assets, to the benefit of bond funds.

"There's a little bit of duration extension and a little bit of additional credit risk," said JPMorgan's Mac Gorain.

"The obvious beneficiaries are bond funds as, when you get out of money markets, you go to the next safest asset."

Meanwhile, a recent report from Fitch Ratings showed that U.S. prime money market funds moderately increased their exposure to euro zone banks, but the levels remained around 75 percent lower than in May 2011. (editing by Ron Askew)