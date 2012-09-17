* Prospect of negative deposit rate still on table
* Market pricing suggest 20-30 pct chance by early 2013
* Lack of clear consensus drives trading strategy
By William James
LONDON, Sept 17 For euro zone money market
traders, one big question is driving prices: will the European
Central Bank cut the rate it pays on overnight deposits below
zero?
The answer has major implications for funds that specialise
in eking out a return through short-term lending while keeping
risk at a bare minimum for their investors.
"If you lower the deposit facility below zero it will have
an amplified effect on all money market papers -- especially
those with higher rating -- and will increase the struggle of
funds to provide yield to their investors," said Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
But, for investment banks trading in short-term instruments,
the uncertainty has generated a potentially profitable pricing
discrepancy.
The Eonia lending rate, the price the market pays
on overnight loans, is heavily influenced by the deposit rate
and current levels suggest modest expectation of a cut.
Citigroup strategists say that based on forward contracts
there is a 20 percent chance of a cut priced in by February but
highlight that the calculation is far from clear because deposit
rates have never before fallen below zero in the currency bloc.
Among factors muddying the waters, a cut to below zero could
see correlations used for forecasting break down, the central
bank could take unforeseen unorthodox policy steps or liquidity
could drain from the market and generate volatility.
Using a different forecasting methodology, JPMorgan
strategists see the current probability of a cut at 9 percent
for next month, rising to 28 percent for a cut in January, while
Barclays Capital say the ECB is unlikely to venture into
uncharted waters and do not foresee negative rates.
RISK REWARD
The lack of consensus is reflected in the wide range of
strategies banks are devising to profit from the likely shifts
in pricing over the coming months as the ECB lays out its
policy.
ECB President Mario Draghi gave little away at his September
news conference, prompting bets that would profit from a cut to
be pared back, but Governing Council member Ardo Hansson
subsequently brought the issue back to the fore, saying the bank
should carefully consider the pros and cons of negative deposit
rates.
ING's Giansanti said a failure to cut in October would
support those who think the ECB will never go below zero.
Consequently, current rates of 8.5 basis points on forward
contracts between October and December looked too low compared
to Eonia fixings around 10 bps.
Conversely, after the recent rise Commerzbank strategists
see potential for Eonia rates to fall again and recommend a
short-term tactical trade to receive the current interest rate
of 5.75 basis points on the March 2013 forward contract
"The re-pricing of the Eonia curve continued to an extent
where we now see better chances in receiving Eonia forwards,"
said Commerzbank's Christoph Rieger.
For Citi, the 1.36 percent rate on a three year Eonia
contract with a start date one year from now is an attractive
way to play out the uncertainty.
"This trade profits - of course - from a rate cut scenario
as well in a situation of long-term unchanged rates, in which
the market is desperate to grab the additional yield in forward
space," the bank's strategists said in a note.