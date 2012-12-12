LONDON Dec 12 Short-term money market rates
rose on Wednesday as traders lowered expectations of further
monetary easing by the European Central Bank after its chief
economist said there was limited room for further cuts.
Eonia forward contracts, used to speculate on where
overnight lending rates will be at specific point in the future,
broadly reversed the fall into negative territory seen after
last week's ECB meeting.
The rate on contracts dated from March next year through to
July rose fractionally back above zero as traders reacted to
comments from the ECB's Peter Praet. August contracts remained
in negative territory.
Praet said there was little room to cut the main lending
rate below the current record low of 0.75 percent and cautioned
over the effects of a cut below zero on the rate the central
bank currently pays on deposits.
Those comments dashed expectations of a negative deposit
rate which had built up after ECB President Mario Draghi said a
depo rate cut had been discussed by the governing council and
the bank was operationally ready for such a move.
"(The market) is paring back those expectations of a depo
rate cut," said Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank.
"Maybe they have put too much hope in such discussions and
now they are seeing that the ECB itself is seeing little benefit
in actually lowering the deposit facility rate," he said, adding
the discussion was still open.
Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose after Praet's
comments, with the three-month Euribor rate rising
to 0.183 percent compared to 0.181 percent in the previous
session.
The equivalent Libor rate, set by a smaller
panel of banks in London, was 0.12286 percent, up from 0.12071
percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James)