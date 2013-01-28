* 3-month euro/dollar FX swap at best levels since mid-2011
* USD funding conditions for euro banks improve markedly
* ECB loan repayments, sovereigns key for further tightening
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 28 A barometer of dollar funding
risk traded near its best levels since mid-2011 on Monday, as
subsiding fears about the euro zone debt crisis are improving
the region's banks' access to dollars.
Investors have been piling into high-yielding Italian and
Spanish government debt this year, encouraged by the safety net
provided by the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme
(OMT) and improving economic data out of the United States.
That brought borrowing costs in the two countries down to
affordable levels and - through the tight link between banks and
sovereigns seen during the three-year-old crisis - improved
funding conditions for euro zone banks as well.
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, which shows the rate charged when swapping euro
interest rate payments on an underlying asset into dollars, was
last minus 17.5 basis points, unchanged from the close on Friday
when it hit its narrowest in about 20 months at -17 bps.
The measure, which widens in times of stress when dollars
are harder to find, traded as wide as minus 25 bps at the end of
last year and minus 167.50 in November 2011 at the height of a
previous wave in the euro zone crisis before massive three-year
ECB cash injections cooled the situation.
Subsequent moves by euro zone banks to reduce their dollar
funding needs last year have also contributed to the narrowing
in cross currency spreads, analysts said.
"The need for dollars has decreased as (banks) have shrunk
their dollar loan books, and the improvement in the European
financial situation has helped as well. European banks are seen
as a better credit than a year ago," said Chris Turner, head of
FX strategy at ING.
David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit
Agricole, said the narrowing in spreads is part of a "healing
process" for the European banking system, which is not yet over.
He said levels in the negative low single digits would signal
"normal" dollar funding conditions.
REPAYMENT
Whether FX swaps could reach such levels near-term depends
on the pace at which banks will repay the nearly 1 trillion
euros in three-year loans taken from the ECB in December 2011
and February 2012.
The ECB said on Friday that 137 billion euros would be
repaid early. That amount exceeded expectations and was taken as
a sign that areas of the banking system were recovering.
But that perception could change quickly if banks replace
the long-term funds with shorter-term borrowing at the ECB's
weekly liquidity operations. The ECB holds one-week and
three-month unlimited lending tenders on Tuesday and Wednesday,
respectively.
"We've tightened a lot but I'd say we're going to struggle
to tighten further. Some caution is warranted, we need to see
whether more loans will be taken on a shorter-term basis," said
FXPro chief economist Simon Smith.
Smith added that the tightening was driven mainly by
sentiment and not by fundamental economic data, which makes the
trend vulnerable to a sharp reversal.
"Were there to be a Spanish downgrade or another ripple in
the European financial story, it (the three-month euro/dollar FX
swap) could widen to about (minus) 50 bps," ING's Turner said.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)