* Traders eyeing ECB repayment to gauge pace of rate rises
* Bumper repayment to push short-term borrowing costs up
* Limited scope for low repayments to dull expectation
By William James
LONDON, Jan 31 Money market traders may need to
reappraise the likely speed of short-term rate rises on Friday
when they find out how far banks intend to use their second
chance to return emergency loans.
Markets moved quickly to factor in a steady rise in money
market rates last week after the European Central Bank announced
that 137 billion euros ($186 billion) of the three-year loans -
more than most had expected - would be repaid at the first
opportunity.
The loans are widely credited with helping to calm financial
markets after the euro sovereign debt crisis intensified during
2011. The second batch of repayments will be announced at 1100
GMT on Friday and will help traders gauge whether the interest
rate repricing will continue, stall or reverse.
"It will be important to see from tomorrow's data whether
the repayment is a trend or just one big number at the
beginning," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"If you started to see a stronger pace of refinancing
repayment now, then you will see the curve will flatten as even
front-end maturities start to rise, because the market will
believe that normalisation will occur quicker."
A Reuters poll showed banks are expected to repay 20 billion
euros this week, although expectations ranged widely.
The principal effect of last week's surprise was that
longer-dated Euribor contracts fell and the cost of securing
long-term, fixed-rate interbank loans rose, implying that money
market rates would rise but only over the medium term.
A fall in Euribor futures shows the market now
expects interbank rates for December to be 14 bps higher
than it did a week ago, and the spread between the December 2013
and 2014 contracts has widened 6 basis points.
This steepening of short-term rate curves indicates the
excess of cash in the euro zone banking system will eventually
fall to 'normal' levels and that will squeeze interbank lending
costs higher as banks compete for scarcer funding.
The Eonia overnight interbank borrowing rate
currently sits at 8 basis points, an artificially low level,
thanks to the current 457 billion euro cash excess.
Under normal monetary conditions - generally regarded as
less than 200 billion in excess liquidity - historical averages
show Eonia would trade around 10 basis points away from the
refinancing rate, currently at 75 basis points.
Analysts said the expectation of higher rates could build as
money continues to drain from the system, and was unlikely to
unwind even if the pace of repayments is slower than consensus
at first.
"If we get a payment of 10 to 20 billion then you're really
talking about a curve that remains elevated but not running away
to the upside. It's going to be more gradual," said Orlando
green, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.