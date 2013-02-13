* Forward Eonia rate rises but seen falling
* Longer-dated overnight rates come off highs
* Repayment of second batch of ECB loans may push rates
lower
LONDON, Feb 13 Longer-dated overnight rates have
come off recent highs and could see further downside after the
announcement of the first repayment of the second round of
European Central Bank loans next week.
Money market rates rose in late January after the ECB
announced euro zone banks would repay 137 billion euros of the
cheap ECB funds that have kept the financial system afloat -
more than the around 100 billion euros markets had expected.
This time, money market traders in a Reuters poll are
forecasting the ECB will announce on Feb. 22 that banks will pay
back 125 billion euros of the ECB's second tranche of three-year
loans at the first opportunity on Feb. 27.
If banks pay less or even if the repayment comes in line,
analysts expected longer-dated overnight rates could fall
further.
"If you took a certain amount in the first and a certain
amount in the second, in essence you can be effectively paying
off what you took in the second by just paying back a bit more
in the first," Simon Peck, rates strategist at RBS, said.
"There may well be a downside surprise in terms of what we
get allotted."
Eonia forwards that show where markets expect one-year Eonia
rates to be in one year's time rose to 0.43
percent on Wednesday from around 0.40 percent the previous day
but were off the 0.53 percent hit on Jan. 30, the day that the
first repayment took place.
Peck said the announcement of a smaller-than-expected
allotment could see those rates fall to the mid 0.30 percent
levels.
While a bigger-than-expected reimbursement would also lead
to some market volatility, he expected the impact to be more
muted because the excess liquidity in the financial system was
not seen falling enough to have a lasting impact on overnight
borrowing costs.
ECB President Mario Draghi last week said he would monitor
money markets to ensure policy remains "accommodative".
He estimated that even after the initial repayments of the
second of the ECB's loans, excess liquidity would not drop below
200 billion euros - the level at which overnight borrowing costs
typically begin to rise.
Excess liquidity currently stands at 497.4
billion euros.
"I think liquidity will stay sufficient to keep fixings
soft," Peck added.
Eonia rates with maturities of six months to two years could
correct lower after the repayment was announced, Giuseppe
Maraffino, fixed income strategist at Barclays, said.
Maraffino forecast the first repayment of the second round
of ECB 3-year LTRO (long-term refinancing operations) to be
broadly in line with the first pay-back of the first round of
ECB loans.
"The second repayment will not be big enough to have a
significant impact on the liquidity conditions ... so this means
that the impact on the Eonia fixing should be negligible,"
Maraffino said.
Overnight Eonia rates last fixed at 0.07 percent.
Given their expectations that the Eonia fixing would remain
below 10 basis point in the coming reserve periods, Maraffino
said the Eonia curve was still too steep.
"Probably after the repayment, if it is in line with our
expectation, with liquidity surplus remaining abundant...
(there) is likely to be a further decline on the Eonia curve,"
he added.
Longer-term money market rates, which fell after Draghi's
comments, were little changed at around 0.17 percent on the one-
year Eonia contract and up slightly on the two-year
contract at 0.28 percent.
