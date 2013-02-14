* Euribor futures rally after GDP data, Eonia rates fall
* Markets expect liquidity to stay abundant for longer
* Deposit rate cut still seen as "exotic" scenario
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 14 Euro zone money market rates
dropped on Thursday and were seen falling more in the near term
after data showing the euro zone economy had slipped deeper into
recession than expected.
The euro area's gross domestic product contracted by 0.6
percent in the last quarter of 2012, compared with a forecast of
0.4 percent. German, French and Italian data all came out below
expectations.
A weak economic environment raised the prospect that banks
could remain dependent on European Central Bank liquidity for
longer than previously thought, keeping excess cash in the
system abundant.
"The GDP data suggest the ECB is not going to be in any
position to proceed with a liquidity exit strategy ... euro zone
(banks) themselves are not confident in the situation," G+
Economics managing director Lena Komileva said.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> rose across the curve, implying
expectations that three-month Euribor rates, their
underlying asset, would in the future settle at levels lower
than previously expected.
The December 2013 Euribor was 3.5 ticks higher at
99.59, implying the underlying rate - a gauge of market
expectations on liquidity, the ECB's interest rate path and
counterparty risk - was now seen settling at 0.41 percent at the
end of the year.
That was still well above Thursday's settlement of 0.226
percent, implying markets expect the pace of the rise in
short-term euro rates to slow down, but do not see the trend
reversing.
Recent larger-than-expected repayments by banks of
three-year ECB loans taken in late 2011 led to a rise in money
market rates this year.
ECB President Mario Draghi at least paused the trend last
week when he said he would monitor money markets to ensure
policy remains "accommodative". He estimated that even after the
initial repayments of the second of the ECB's loans, excess
liquidity would not drop below 200 billion euros - the level at
which overnight borrowing costs typically begin to rise.
One of the ECB's weapons against a fast rise in money market
rates is a cut in the deposit facility rate to negative levels
from zero. The bank's vice-president Vitor Constancio said on
Thursday such a move was "a possibility" but no decision had
been taken.
Money markets have priced out that possibility earlier this
year, but if data stays weak or the euro currency strengthens to
levels that could cripple the economy, the forward euro
overnight Eonia rate curve may price it back in.
"The data puts us back in the camp that the ECB needs to
stay accommodative. A deposit rate cut is still somewhat exotic
but it shouldn't be ruled out," RBS strategist Harvinder Sian
said.
He added that 1y1y Eonia forwards - an instrument that shows
where markets expect one-year Eonia rates to trade starting in
one year's time - could fall to 20 basis points from current
levels of 38 bps, which were 5 bps lower than Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)