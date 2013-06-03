LONDON, June 3 Money markets have ditched nearly
all the bets they placed on the European Central Bank cutting
its overnight deposit rate below zero, as data showed the
economic downturn in the euro zone may be slowing.
A survey on Monday showed the euro zone's manufacturing
slump eased markedly in May and, following last week's data
showing an uptick in inflation, eased pressure for the ECB to
cut rates at its meeting on Thursday, some analysts said.
Comments by some ECB board members that the bank was not yet
ready to lower into negative territory the rate it pays
commercial banks to hold their money overnight have also
prompted traders to price out such a move in coming months.
Short-term money market rates have risen near their highest
levels in almost three weeks, having fallen near zero early last
month after ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank was ready
for a negative deposit rate.
"Judging from macro data there's less reason for the ECB to
be as dovish as previously so perhaps people are wondering
whether they will keep up talking about negative rates," said
Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"When we look at Eonia forwards the chances for a deposit
facility rate cut have been priced out. The refi rate cut is
more difficult to assess from the data."
One-year fixed-term Eonia rates, which reflect
the expected average cost of overnight borrowing over the life
of the contract, were up at 0.08 percent, having gradually risen
from mid-December lows of nearly zero percent hit a month ago.
Forward euro overnight Eonia rates dated for future ECB
meetings have also rebounded across the 2013/2014
strip, with the lowest point in September now around 0.063
percent from around 0.03 percent a fortnight ago.
Eonia rates have traded about 8 bps above the deposit rate
in recent months. The slight inversion of the Eonia curve, where
one-year rates are lower than the Eonia overnight borrowing cost
, which was last at 0.11 percent, meant the market was
pricing a very slim chance of a cut in the overnight deposit
rate in the next three months.
"We expect the ECB to remain on hold at this week's meeting
and to continue to signal the possibility of further policy
rates cuts if the worsening of the growth/inflation outlook
warrants it," Barclays Capital strategists said in a note.
"Noteworthy, since the May 2 meeting, the rhetoric has
continued to focus on the possibility of a negative depo rate,
but it has turned more prudent over the last few days as
several ECB members... highlighted the risks."