UPDATE 1-LSE CEO Rolet staying put if Boerse tie-up fails
* Says business is performing well (Recasts with Rolet conference call)
LONDON, Sept 19 Euribor futures rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by keeping its asset-purchase programme unchanged.
Higher Euribor futures indicate expectations of lower three-month interbank Euribor lending rates, a gauge of future European Central Bank policy rates and liquidity conditions.
Euribor futures were up to 22 ticks higher across the 2013-2016 strip.
* Says business is performing well (Recasts with Rolet conference call)
LONDON, March 3 The dollar retreated on Friday after two days of gains while world stocks pulled further back from all-time highs as investors unwound positions on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.
PARIS, March 3 A planned demonstration in support of Francois Fillon will be an "important moment" in France's presidential race, a lawmaker backing the scandal-hit candidate said, and will go ahead on Sunday in defiance of the sitting president's wishes.