By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Aug 5 Euro zone interbank lending rates posted their biggest fall in more than two years on Friday in anticipation of a jump in liquidity after the European Central Bank said the previous day it would lend banks as much as they wanted for six months.

Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates posted their biggest fall in percentage terms since July 2009, down 3 basis points to one-month lows of 1.52188 percent, with similar moves seen in equivalent Euribor rates .

Markets had already largely ruled out a rise in ECB interest rates until well into next year, but Thursday's meeting under the shadow of a deepening debt crisis further pushed down expectations for higher rates.

ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said on Thursday commercial banks would be allowed to continue borrowing as much money as they needed from the ECB until at least the end of this year, and announced a new offer to the banks of six-month money.

"There is a good correlation between the duration of the ECB's liquidity operations and the amount of excess liquidity," said Societe Generale economist James Nixon.

If, as expected, excess liquidity jumps next week, the Eonia overnight rate will be pushed down towards the ECB's 0.75 percent deposit rate, he added.

"That will be reflected across the money market curve. You could almost call that an interest rate cut."

Excess liquidity, above what the banking system needs, has almost tripled from an average of around 20 billion euros in May and June's maintenance period to an average for the current period of 58 billion euros, according to RBS.

Expectations are for Eonia fixings to stay on the low side into next year with the rate priced at 0.925 percent in March 2012.

"It becomes increasingly complex to decipher exactly what is priced into the market in terms of liquidity normalisation and rate hikes," RBS rate strategists said.

"But it certainly seems that the market is now moving much closer to pricing in the July 2011 ECB hike as policy error and we expect this to continue."

STRESS

Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread this week. Banks, hoarding cash, deposited 118 billion euros at the ECB overnight, close to six month highs after raising one-week borrowing by 8 billion euros this week despite central bank reserve requirements lessening.

Other signs of money market stress remained elevated, with three-month Libor spreads over overnight indexed swap rates hitting 50 basis points, the most since mid-2009, after OIS fell sharply on Thursday on the prospect of increasing excess liquidity.

The cost for European banks to access dollar funding also remained high. Cross-currency basis spreads -- which show the rate charged when swapping euro interest payments on an underlying asset into dollars held their widest levels since January.

The three-month rate was at minus 61 basis points, nearly 30 bps wider in the last two weeks but still way off a spike to 300 basis points seen in the fourth quarter of 2008 as money markets froze.

Repo markets -- where funds are lent against a collateral of government bonds -- were also showing signs of strain.

"All discretionary repo activity has been suspended for the time being as the market awaits some period of relative calm to take stock of positions," said ICAP rate strategist Christopher Clark.

He said that although there was very little trade, three-month German general collateral rates were around 20 basis points through three-month Eonia OIS, a few basis points more than this time last week and around 10 basis points more than before the Italian and Spanish bonds began to sell off began in early July.

"Everyone wants to hold Bunds at the moment, and the premium for German GC is getting larger and larger." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)