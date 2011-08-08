* Key dollar interbank rates at highest since April
* ECB bond buying fails to assuage investor concern over
debt crisis
* Italian banks' reliance on central bank cash almost
doubled in July
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Aug 8 Dollar interbank funding costs
rose near four-month highs on Monday as the loss of one of the
U'S.' top-notch credit ratings and doubts about the efficacy of
stepped-up ECB bond purchases stoked worries a broader financial
crisis was developing.
Investors drove global equities down to 11-month lows after
Friday's cut by S&P compounded market jitters over a shock
downgrade to U.S. economic growth and worries that the euro
zone's debt troubles are entering a more dangerous phase.
A move by the European Central Bank to buy Italian and
Spanish bonds supported lower-rated euro zone sovereign bonds
but this was seen shortlived given unease over the size of the
programme and how long it could last.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars rose
to 0.27478 percent , their highest level since
mid-April, from 0.27161 percent on Friday.
The risk premium on unsecured dollar lending, measured by
the gap between Libor and expected central bank rates, surpassed
recent peaks to 19 basis points, early April highs.
"It's not only just about the U.S. credit rating downgrade.
It's also about the creditworthiness of European institutions in
the uncollateralised interbank market given what's happening on
the sovereign debt front," said BNP Paribas strategist
Alessandro Tentori.
"It's going to be more and more difficult to fund yourself
in external currencies as compared to previous years. That's why
you have the cross currency basis (swap) which is coming down
quite sharply. This is an indication of some sort of stress," he
said.
In the euro/dollar cross currency market, where a bank can
swap euro interest payments with a lender in exchange for
dollars, the three-month cross rate was at -66
bps from -61 bps on Friday.
This is more than 30 basis points wider in the past two
weeks but still way off a spike to minus 300 basis points seen
in the fourth quarter of 2008 when money markets froze after
Lehman Brothers collapsed.
"Fundamentally it's a sign of stress driven by demand for
dollars. Euro money managers who are short dollars and who need
to get back into dollars have largely driven that (move) in the
last couple of weeks," said Chris Walker, a UBS FX strategist.
"The funding stress story is not particularly near to what
it's been in the past but it's a fairly a big move in terms of
where it was a year ago .. The potential to go further for a bit
is there."
RELIANCE ON ECB
Evidence of money market tensions -- one of the key elements
of the 2008 financial crisis -- remain widespread.
While euro-priced interbank rates fell and were expected to
remain subdued in coming weeks as the ECB prepares to inject
fresh 6-month funds into the system, cash is not circulating in
a regular fashion as jitters about the debt crisis grow.
Banks deposited 135 billion euros at the ECB overnight, a
six-month high, figures showed on Monday, preferring to hoard
cash rather than lend it on.
Italian banks almost doubled their borrowing from the Bank
of Italy to 80.5 billion in July as worries grew that the
region's debt crisis was set to engulf the euro zone's third
largest economy, central bank data showed.
Investors were expected to remain on edge with EU
policymakers yet to spell out the size of their EFSF rescue
programme which is ultimately seen taking over the bond
purchases from the ECB.
"It is too early to judge how effective the ECB's expanded
bond-buying will be, but early results are not encouraging,"
said Stephen Lewis, an economist at Monument Securities.
"One problem is there still appears no plan to raise the
EFSF's planned capacity."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)