* Key dollar interbank rates at highest since April

* ECB bond buying fails to assuage investor concern over debt crisis

* Italian banks' reliance on central bank cash almost doubled in July

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Aug 8 Dollar interbank funding costs rose near four-month highs on Monday as the loss of one of the U'S.' top-notch credit ratings and doubts about the efficacy of stepped-up ECB bond purchases stoked worries a broader financial crisis was developing.

Investors drove global equities down to 11-month lows after Friday's cut by S&P compounded market jitters over a shock downgrade to U.S. economic growth and worries that the euro zone's debt troubles are entering a more dangerous phase.

A move by the European Central Bank to buy Italian and Spanish bonds supported lower-rated euro zone sovereign bonds but this was seen shortlived given unease over the size of the programme and how long it could last.

London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars rose to 0.27478 percent , their highest level since mid-April, from 0.27161 percent on Friday.

The risk premium on unsecured dollar lending, measured by the gap between Libor and expected central bank rates, surpassed recent peaks to 19 basis points, early April highs.

"It's not only just about the U.S. credit rating downgrade. It's also about the creditworthiness of European institutions in the uncollateralised interbank market given what's happening on the sovereign debt front," said BNP Paribas strategist Alessandro Tentori.

"It's going to be more and more difficult to fund yourself in external currencies as compared to previous years. That's why you have the cross currency basis (swap) which is coming down quite sharply. This is an indication of some sort of stress," he said.

In the euro/dollar cross currency market, where a bank can swap euro interest payments with a lender in exchange for dollars, the three-month cross rate was at -66 bps from -61 bps on Friday.

This is more than 30 basis points wider in the past two weeks but still way off a spike to minus 300 basis points seen in the fourth quarter of 2008 when money markets froze after Lehman Brothers collapsed.

"Fundamentally it's a sign of stress driven by demand for dollars. Euro money managers who are short dollars and who need to get back into dollars have largely driven that (move) in the last couple of weeks," said Chris Walker, a UBS FX strategist.

"The funding stress story is not particularly near to what it's been in the past but it's a fairly a big move in terms of where it was a year ago .. The potential to go further for a bit is there."

RELIANCE ON ECB

Evidence of money market tensions -- one of the key elements of the 2008 financial crisis -- remain widespread.

While euro-priced interbank rates fell and were expected to remain subdued in coming weeks as the ECB prepares to inject fresh 6-month funds into the system, cash is not circulating in a regular fashion as jitters about the debt crisis grow.

Banks deposited 135 billion euros at the ECB overnight, a six-month high, figures showed on Monday, preferring to hoard cash rather than lend it on.

Italian banks almost doubled their borrowing from the Bank of Italy to 80.5 billion in July as worries grew that the region's debt crisis was set to engulf the euro zone's third largest economy, central bank data showed.

Investors were expected to remain on edge with EU policymakers yet to spell out the size of their EFSF rescue programme which is ultimately seen taking over the bond purchases from the ECB.

"It is too early to judge how effective the ECB's expanded bond-buying will be, but early results are not encouraging," said Stephen Lewis, an economist at Monument Securities.

"One problem is there still appears no plan to raise the EFSF's planned capacity." (Editing by John Stonestreet)