* Demand for ECB cash high, 6-mo tender on Wednesday seen well bid

* Dollar funding costs rise further, reach 2-1/2-year highs

* Overnight deposits with ECB at 1-year high as stress grows

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Aug 9 Fears the euro zone debt crisis could deepen kept banks' demand for European Central Bank cash high at tenders on Tuesday and are expected to prompt significant bidding for reintroduced six-month loans on Wednesday as well.

As interbank stress intensified, dollar funding costs rose further, with the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap reaching minus 92 basis points, levels not seen since the end of 2008. However, this was still some way off lows beyond -300 bps seen at the height of the Lehman crisis.

Although ECB purchases have tamed a sell-off in Italian and Spanish bonds, doubts remain that the euro zone crisis can be stopped before it hammers banks through deterioration in the qualtiy of the instruments they can offer as collateral, direct losses on their bond holdings and plunging confidence.

"Definitely we are seeing a lot of stress, maybe at some point if things get worse some people ... (will) be reminded of the post-Lehman era," said Commerzbank interest rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

A cut in the U.S. credit rating and worries about a slowdown in the global economy added to the gloom, making banks more cautious about future financing conditions and about lending in the interbank market.

As a result, demand for ECB cash at its unlimited liquidity operations is growing.

Banks borrowed 76 billion euros in one-month cash and 157 billion euros in one-week cash compared with median expectations in a Reuters poll of 60 billion euros and 150 billion euros, respectively.

The poll showed a hefty 50 billion euros is expected to be allotted at Wednesday's six-month tender and some analysts say the take-up might be higher.

One signal of potentially heavy bidding on Wednesday may be that the number of bidders for one-month cash dropped by 18 banks to 39, says Giuseppe Maraffino, fixed income strategist at Barclays Capital, who expects a 50 billion euro take-up.

He said most of the 39 bidders were probably regular participants who had increased their borrowing on the back of rising uncertainty, while the banks that decided not to take part in the tender were probably waiting for Wednesday.

"A rollover over 50 billion euros means that the situation in the money markets is not good, banks are not able to get term funding ... and also there is a lot of uncertainty and banks just want to be safe on the liquidity front for a long period," Maraffino said.

"It would also have large implications on money market rates, in terms of lower Eonia (overnight rates) for the next six months."

BNP Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta, who expects a 75-100 billion euros take-up on Wednesday, said overnight rates could fall to about 80 bps from Monday's 86 bps close, with the floor set by the ECB's deposit facility at 75 bps.

"The six-month tender is very enticing because...it is remunerated at the average refinancing rate over the period of the tender and given the current risk aversion a rate cut could come potentially and there is quite some stress in the interbank system," he said.

As markets give up expectations of further ECB interest rate hikes this year and come close to pricing in an easing of policy, the 2/10 UK/euro zone swap box has collapsed to around 50 bps from near 20-year highs of over 100 bps 5 weeks ago.

The box measures the relative steepness of the UK and euro zone yield curves and had soared as the ECB switched into hiking mode earlier this year -- a move now seen as a policy mistake by many in the money market.

ITALIAN BANKS

As a sign of stresses in the interbank market, Italian banks borrowing from the ECB almost doubled their borrowing from the Bank of Italy in July -- during a massive selloff of Italian bonds -- to 80.5 billion euros.

Overnight deposits at the ECB also jumped to one-year highs of 145 billion euros but still way below record-highs of close to 400 billion euros reached in June 2010, when banks were preparing to pay back 442 billion in 12-month funds.

Due to the short-term nature of interbank markets, a full-blown crisis that hits the core of Europe is hard to price in. Moreover, the world's main central banks already have liquidity mechanisms such as dollar swaps lines in place to deal with periods of cash squeeze.

"For the moment, knowing that these options are available ... should keep (stress) from escalating to post-Lehman levels," Commerzbank's Schroeder said.