* Demand for ECB cash high, 6-mo tender on Wednesday seen
well bid
* Dollar funding costs rise further, reach 2-1/2-year highs
* Overnight deposits with ECB at 1-year high as stress grows
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Aug 9 Fears the euro zone debt crisis
could deepen kept banks' demand for European Central Bank cash
high at tenders on Tuesday and are expected to prompt
significant bidding for reintroduced six-month loans on
Wednesday as well.
As interbank stress intensified, dollar funding costs rose
further, with the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis
swap reaching minus 92 basis points, levels not
seen since the end of 2008. However, this was still some way off
lows beyond -300 bps seen at the height of the Lehman crisis.
Although ECB purchases have tamed a sell-off in Italian and
Spanish bonds, doubts remain that the euro zone crisis can be
stopped before it hammers banks through deterioration in the
qualtiy of the instruments they can offer as collateral, direct
losses on their bond holdings and plunging confidence.
"Definitely we are seeing a lot of stress, maybe at some
point if things get worse some people ... (will) be reminded of
the post-Lehman era," said Commerzbank interest rate strategist
Benjamin Schroeder.
A cut in the U.S. credit rating and worries about a slowdown
in the global economy added to the gloom, making banks more
cautious about future financing conditions and about lending in
the interbank market.
As a result, demand for ECB cash at its unlimited liquidity
operations is growing.
Banks borrowed 76 billion euros in one-month cash and 157
billion euros in one-week cash compared with median expectations
in a Reuters poll of 60 billion euros and 150 billion euros,
respectively.
The poll showed a hefty 50 billion euros is expected to be
allotted at Wednesday's six-month tender and some analysts say
the take-up might be higher.
One signal of potentially heavy bidding on Wednesday may be
that the number of bidders for one-month cash dropped by 18
banks to 39, says Giuseppe Maraffino, fixed income strategist at
Barclays Capital, who expects a 50 billion euro take-up.
He said most of the 39 bidders were probably regular
participants who had increased their borrowing on the back of
rising uncertainty, while the banks that decided not to take
part in the tender were probably waiting for Wednesday.
"A rollover over 50 billion euros means that the situation
in the money markets is not good, banks are not able to get term
funding ... and also there is a lot of uncertainty and banks
just want to be safe on the liquidity front for a long period,"
Maraffino said.
"It would also have large implications on money market
rates, in terms of lower Eonia (overnight rates) for the next
six months."
BNP Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta, who expects a 75-100
billion euros take-up on Wednesday, said overnight rates
could fall to about 80 bps from Monday's 86 bps close,
with the floor set by the ECB's deposit facility at 75 bps.
"The six-month tender is very enticing because...it is
remunerated at the average refinancing rate over the period of
the tender and given the current risk aversion a rate cut could
come potentially and there is quite some stress in the interbank
system," he said.
As markets give up expectations of further ECB interest rate
hikes this year and come close to pricing in an easing of
policy, the 2/10 UK/euro zone swap box has collapsed to around
50 bps from near 20-year highs of over 100 bps 5 weeks ago.
The box measures the relative steepness of the UK and euro
zone yield curves and had soared as the ECB switched into hiking
mode earlier this year -- a move now seen as a policy mistake by
many in the money market.
ITALIAN BANKS
As a sign of stresses in the interbank market, Italian banks
borrowing from the ECB almost doubled their borrowing from the
Bank of Italy in July -- during a massive selloff of Italian
bonds -- to 80.5 billion euros.
Overnight deposits at the ECB also jumped to one-year highs
of 145 billion euros but still way below record-highs of close
to 400 billion euros reached in June 2010, when banks were
preparing to pay back 442 billion in 12-month funds.
Due to the short-term nature of interbank markets, a
full-blown crisis that hits the core of Europe is hard to price
in. Moreover, the world's main central banks already have
liquidity mechanisms such as dollar swaps lines in place to deal
with periods of cash squeeze.
"For the moment, knowing that these options are available
... should keep (stress) from escalating to post-Lehman levels,"
Commerzbank's Schroeder said.