* Dollar funding costs at elevated levels

* Signs of money market stress grow, bank shares fall

* Market focuses on French banks concerns

By Kirsten Donovan and Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 11 Money market stress intensified on Thursday with dollar funding costs at levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis as concerns about the European banking sector's exposure to sovereign debt grew.

Investors and banks hoarded funds to protect themselves form further markets volatility as shares in European banks, led lower by French lenders, sold off sharply.

Signs of stress were widespread. European banks loaded up on emergency loans from the European Central Bank and negative short-term interest rates in Singapore and Switzerland underscored the rush into markets considered safest.

Dollar funding costs in the FX swap market were at their highest since late 2008 as European banks sought to raise funds beyond one week although traders said the banks were having no major problems accessing funds via FX forwards and swaps. No European bank had yet resorted to central bank swap lines.

"With banking rumours surfacing yesterday it feels like the run-up to Lehman's collapse where banks don't trust each other," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.

"The market is looking stressed but the fact that the central banks are there means there is less stress than around the time of Lehman, but the markets are still not functioning."

The three-month euro-dollar cross-currency basis -- which reflects the premium for swapping euro Libor into dollar Libor -- widened to as much as 95 basis points, up around 40 bps since the start of August, although still way short of the 300 bps seen at the height of the financial crisis.

In Asian trade, the three-month yen-dollar cross-currency basis swaps hit its highest since November 2008. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on cross-currency basis spreads

r.reuters.com/ken23s

Negative short-term rates in Switzerland and Singapore

r.reuters.com/gen23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

One senior trader at a major European bank in Singapore said his desk had curtailed lending to a few other European banks beyond a few days or a week, mirroring moves by others.

And a London trader said French banks were having to pay around 4 basis points more over the last week for short-term dollar funding.

U.S. money market mutual funds cut their holdings of securities issued by European banks in July, spurred by the region's debt problems, according to JPMorgan Securities. .

"More expensive access to short-term U.S. dollar funding would be consistent with the trend this year by U.S. money market funds to reduce exposure to European banks," Royal Bank of Scotland equity strategists said in a note.

RBS said the short-term wholesale funding markets was the lead indicator of deteriorating financial conditions through the financial crisis. Those who believed conditions would worsen should be negative on the implications for European bank equity values.

"The pace of deterioration evident this week, irrespective of the ECB's success in driving down Italian & Spanish sovereign bond yields, is flagging that the banks themselves are increasingly worried about private sector liquidity in the financial system," RBS said.

Another trader said, however, that French banks were having no problems accessing euros and were paying no more than normal.

Euro funding strains have remained relatively muted, with the ECB's provision of unlimited liquidity providing a backstop for the market.

Banks took almost 50 billion euros in six-month funds this week, pushing liquidity in the banking system, beyond what banks need for their daily operations, towards 135 billion euros, according to BNP Paribas.

EMERGENCY BORROWING

Emergency overnight borrowing from the ECB surged to more than 4 billion euros, the highest take-up since mid-May.

Societe Generale's battered shares were down around 5 percent on Thursday despite the French bank's boss vehemently denying rumours that questioned its financial solidity. The cost of insuring SocGen against default was almost 40 bps higher and approaching 400 basis points, according to data monitor Markit.

The rising cost of funding was reflected by the individual bank contributions to the dollar Libor rate , which represents the price at which a bank believes it can secure dollar funding.

They shows two of the three French banks on the contributor panel -- Societe Generale and Credit Agricole -- consistently quote above the final Libor fixing, and that over the last month the premium above Libor has been rising.

Societe Generale quoted a dollar Libor rate 2.9 basis points above Thursday's final fixing. A month ago that gap was 1.4 bps.

Benchmark three-month Libor rates fell a basis point to 1.489 percent, but the spread over overnight indexed swap rates, another indicator of market stress, widened to nearly 70 basis points, the most since May 2009. (Additional reporting by William James)