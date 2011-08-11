* Dollar funding costs at elevated levels
* Signs of money market stress grow, bank shares fall
* Market focuses on French banks concerns
By Kirsten Donovan and Saikat Chatterjee
LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 11 Money market stress
intensified on Thursday with dollar funding costs at levels not
seen since the 2008 financial crisis as concerns about the
European banking sector's exposure to sovereign debt grew.
Investors and banks hoarded funds to protect themselves form
further markets volatility as shares in European banks, led
lower by French lenders, sold off sharply.
Signs of stress were widespread. European banks loaded up on
emergency loans from the European Central Bank and negative
short-term interest rates in Singapore and Switzerland
underscored the rush into markets considered safest.
Dollar funding costs in the FX swap market were at their
highest since late 2008 as European banks sought to raise funds
beyond one week although traders said the banks were having no
major problems accessing funds via FX forwards and swaps. No
European bank had yet resorted to central bank swap lines.
"With banking rumours surfacing yesterday it feels like the
run-up to Lehman's collapse where banks don't trust each other,"
said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.
"The market is looking stressed but the fact that the
central banks are there means there is less stress than around
the time of Lehman, but the markets are still not functioning."
The three-month euro-dollar cross-currency basis
-- which reflects the premium for swapping euro
Libor into dollar Libor -- widened to as much as 95 basis
points, up around 40 bps since the start of August, although
still way short of the 300 bps seen at the height of the
financial crisis.
In Asian trade, the three-month yen-dollar cross-currency
basis swaps hit its highest since November 2008.
One senior trader at a major European bank in Singapore said
his desk had curtailed lending to a few other European banks
beyond a few days or a week, mirroring moves by others.
And a London trader said French banks were having to pay
around 4 basis points more over the last week for short-term
dollar funding.
U.S. money market mutual funds cut their holdings of
securities issued by European banks in July, spurred by the
region's debt problems, according to JPMorgan Securities.
"More expensive access to short-term U.S. dollar funding
would be consistent with the trend this year by U.S. money
market funds to reduce exposure to European banks," Royal Bank
of Scotland equity strategists said in a note.
RBS said the short-term wholesale funding markets was the
lead indicator of deteriorating financial conditions through the
financial crisis. Those who believed conditions would worsen
should be negative on the implications for European bank equity
values.
"The pace of deterioration evident this week, irrespective
of the ECB's success in driving down Italian & Spanish sovereign
bond yields, is flagging that the banks themselves are
increasingly worried about private sector liquidity in the
financial system," RBS said.
Another trader said, however, that French banks were having
no problems accessing euros and were paying no more than normal.
Euro funding strains have remained relatively muted, with
the ECB's provision of unlimited liquidity providing a backstop
for the market.
Banks took almost 50 billion euros in six-month funds this
week, pushing liquidity in the banking system, beyond what banks
need for their daily operations, towards 135 billion euros,
according to BNP Paribas.
EMERGENCY BORROWING
Emergency overnight borrowing from the ECB surged to more
than 4 billion euros, the highest take-up since mid-May.
Societe Generale's battered shares were down
around 5 percent on Thursday despite the French bank's boss
vehemently denying rumours that questioned its financial
solidity. The cost of insuring SocGen against default was almost
40 bps higher and approaching 400 basis points, according to
data monitor Markit.
The rising cost of funding was reflected by the individual
bank contributions to the dollar Libor rate , which
represents the price at which a bank believes it can secure
dollar funding.
They shows two of the three French banks on the contributor
panel -- Societe Generale and Credit Agricole -- consistently
quote above the final Libor fixing, and that over the last month
the premium above Libor has been rising.
Societe Generale quoted a dollar Libor rate 2.9 basis points
above Thursday's final fixing. A month ago that gap was 1.4 bps.
Benchmark three-month Libor rates fell a basis
point to 1.489 percent, but the spread over overnight indexed
swap rates, another indicator of market stress, widened to
nearly 70 basis points, the most since May 2009.
(Additional reporting by William James)