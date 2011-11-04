* Money markets not betting on ECB cutting key rates below 1
pct
* This means 2012 Eonia rates may have bottomed out
* Falling further implies ECB taking unprecedented monetary
steps
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 4 Euro zone interest rates across
the 2012 strip are seen having little room to fall further at
least in the near-term, as money markets are reluctant to price
in more than another cut from the European Central Bank.
The ECB cut its key refinancing rate to 1.25 percent and the
interest rate on its deposit facility rate to 0.5 percent on
Thursday.
The forward overnight Eonia interest rate markets are split
on whether to price in another cut in the two rates in December
or January, but traders said there was broad consensus in
pricing out a deeper cut.
If 2012 Eonia rates would fall further, that would imply
markets pricing the ECB facility rate at 0 percent, said
Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
"This is basically the floor," he said, referring to the
current levels of 2012 forward Eonia rates, which trade between
0.45 and 0.55 percent.
"It is unlikely that the deposit facility rate gets cut to
zero because then the ECB would lose control of absorbing excess
liquidity. There will be no incentive for the banks to deposit
their excess liquidity with the ECB."
A trader said there were more payers of Eonia rates at
current levels, suggesting they could inch higher in the next
few days.
"Unless they are going to cut the deposit rate to zero or 10
basis points, which I don't think they will based on what I
heard yesterday (after the ECB meeting) there is not that much
room downwards," the trader said.
"They are going to get pretty sticky around here and
flow-wise things are pretty muted as well."
Schroeder said they did not have much room on the upside
either, given that such a move would imply markets pricing lower
excess liquidity and only an easing of the euro zone crisis
could sway lenders to release some of their excess cash away
from the banking system.
ECB ENIGMA
The unknown factor that is keeping markets from pricing in
further easing is whether the ECB will accept a larger role in
tackling the crisis and ease the pressure on governments to
pursue further austerity by cutting rates below 1 percent and
increasing its Italian and Spanish bond purchases.
On Thursday, the ECB's new president Mario Draghi dismissed
the idea of the central bank becoming a lender of last resort
via unlimited bond purchases and emphasised the temporary nature
of its debt buying programme.
But given the extent of the crisis -- risks of a messy Greek
default that could lead to the country's exit from the euro zone
and send the region into a deep recession remain -- some in the
market do not rule it out.
"One cannot exclude that the deposit rate would be cut to
say 0.125 percent, and this means that the floor for forward
Eonia may be lower than 0.35 Percent," Vincent Chaigneau, head
of interest rate strategy at Societe Generale, said in a note.
For now, though, he keeps a target of 0.40 percent in the
March Eonia forward on his receiving recommendation. The rate is
currently trading at 0.50 percent.
This year's forward rates offer better trading
opportunities. While those who bet on the ECB cutting rates in
December, rather than January say the December Eonia rate should
be lower than the current 0.55 percent, Commerzbank's Schroeders
recommended investors to pay the rate.
"I think for year-end this level is quite ambitious. It is
such an important period for balance sheets. It still has a few
basis points room to rise," he said.
