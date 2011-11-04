* Money markets not betting on ECB cutting key rates below 1 pct

* This means 2012 Eonia rates may have bottomed out

* Falling further implies ECB taking unprecedented monetary steps

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 4 Euro zone interest rates across the 2012 strip are seen having little room to fall further at least in the near-term, as money markets are reluctant to price in more than another cut from the European Central Bank.

The ECB cut its key refinancing rate to 1.25 percent and the interest rate on its deposit facility rate to 0.5 percent on Thursday.

The forward overnight Eonia interest rate markets are split on whether to price in another cut in the two rates in December or January, but traders said there was broad consensus in pricing out a deeper cut.

If 2012 Eonia rates would fall further, that would imply markets pricing the ECB facility rate at 0 percent, said Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

"This is basically the floor," he said, referring to the current levels of 2012 forward Eonia rates, which trade between 0.45 and 0.55 percent.

"It is unlikely that the deposit facility rate gets cut to zero because then the ECB would lose control of absorbing excess liquidity. There will be no incentive for the banks to deposit their excess liquidity with the ECB."

A trader said there were more payers of Eonia rates at current levels, suggesting they could inch higher in the next few days.

"Unless they are going to cut the deposit rate to zero or 10 basis points, which I don't think they will based on what I heard yesterday (after the ECB meeting) there is not that much room downwards," the trader said.

"They are going to get pretty sticky around here and flow-wise things are pretty muted as well."

Schroeder said they did not have much room on the upside either, given that such a move would imply markets pricing lower excess liquidity and only an easing of the euro zone crisis could sway lenders to release some of their excess cash away from the banking system.

ECB ENIGMA

The unknown factor that is keeping markets from pricing in further easing is whether the ECB will accept a larger role in tackling the crisis and ease the pressure on governments to pursue further austerity by cutting rates below 1 percent and increasing its Italian and Spanish bond purchases.

On Thursday, the ECB's new president Mario Draghi dismissed the idea of the central bank becoming a lender of last resort via unlimited bond purchases and emphasised the temporary nature of its debt buying programme.

But given the extent of the crisis -- risks of a messy Greek default that could lead to the country's exit from the euro zone and send the region into a deep recession remain -- some in the market do not rule it out.

"One cannot exclude that the deposit rate would be cut to say 0.125 percent, and this means that the floor for forward Eonia may be lower than 0.35 Percent," Vincent Chaigneau, head of interest rate strategy at Societe Generale, said in a note.

For now, though, he keeps a target of 0.40 percent in the March Eonia forward on his receiving recommendation. The rate is currently trading at 0.50 percent.

This year's forward rates offer better trading opportunities. While those who bet on the ECB cutting rates in December, rather than January say the December Eonia rate should be lower than the current 0.55 percent, Commerzbank's Schroeders recommended investors to pay the rate.

"I think for year-end this level is quite ambitious. It is such an important period for balance sheets. It still has a few basis points room to rise," he said. (editing by Ron Askew)