By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 7 Euro zone overnight lending rates are set to fall with a huge amount of excess liquidity in the banking system and a cut in official interest rates about to come into force but banks are increasingly reluctant to extend credit to each other.

With the Greek Prime Minister standing down after a dramatic week when the country's membership of the euro zone was thrown into doubt, focus turned to Italy, where the opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in Silvio Berlusconi's government .

Even with European Central Bank secondary market bond buying, Italian government bond yields rose to a 14-year high and the yield curve flattened as the political turmoil threatened to drag the euro zone's third largest economy deeper into the regional debt crisis.

"Everyone wants stability and no-one is getting it," said a money market trader.

Italian and Spanish banks were among those paying a premium for unsecured overnight funding but secured lending markets were feeling the pressure too.

"Italian repo is showing all the signs of the ill health of its underlying cash market and looks like it has now fully transformed itself, over the course of just a couple of months, from a market favourite - offering both yield, liquidity and relative insulation from the crisis - to a market pariah," said ICAP strategist Christopher Clark.

Three-month Italian general collateral (GC) was bid at around 1.5 percent, compared to 0.38 percent for equivalent German GC.

With the ECB's October maintenance period coming to a close, national central banks will soon release figures for their banking system's borrowing from the ECB over the period.

Italian and French bank borrowing has risen sharply in recent months with Italian banks taking an extra 63 billion euros between June and September, according to JP Morgan.

"For banks its a credit problem, not a liquidity problem," said the money market trader. "Until the governments sort themselves out these markets can't get back on track."

There are signs that the biggest Italian banks have been reluctant to buy Italian government securities, maintaining government debt at a stable 6.5 percent of assets, JP Morgan said.

"Most of the (increase in ECB borrowing) was for replacing lost funding in interbank and debt capital markets rather than funding purchases of Italian government securities," said stragegist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

"The higher the market pressure on BTPs, the lower the appetite of Italian banks to sponsor their domestic government bond market for fear of raising their sensitivity to the sovereign even further."

Domestic banks' willingness to continue buying their sovereign's debt is key to the ability to fund. When Portuguese banks threatened not to buy anymore Portuguese bonds, the country was forced to ask for a bailout.

ECB RATE CUT COMES INTO FORCE

The October maintenance period ends on Tuesday, with overnight rates averaging 0.92 percent but this is set to fall to 70 basis points in November and around 45 basis points in December, according to Barclays Capital, based on the view the ECB will cut interest rates again in December to 1.0 percent.

Markets are more reluctant to price in further rate cuts and are currently pricing in only around 15 basis points of easing in December, according to BNP Paribas, while Barclays says markets only fully price a further cut in February.

"(ECB President) Draghi's dovish comments on economic growth and the anticipation of a significant revision of the real GDP growth forecasts pave the way for further easing at the December meeting," strategists at Barclay's Capital said.

In order to fully price in such a move overnight indexed swap rates for the December ECB meeting would have to fall to around 40 or 45 basis points, BNP Paribas said, based on an Eonia spread of 15 to 20 basis points over a projected 0.25 percent deposit rate, from around 59 basis points currently.

Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates fell to 1.43 percent, their lowest since mid-June. (Editing by Anna Willard)