* Take-up seen at 100 bln eur, but forecast range wide
* Banks hoard liquidity, emergency borrowing still high
* Threatened sovereign downgrades would hit repo market
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 12 Take-up at the ECB's new
three-year tender should be reasonable and could be high, with
money market funding tensions likely to increase if Standard &
Poor's goes ahead with a threatened downgrade of most euro zone
countries.
The European Central Bank will next week offer banks the
longer-term funds -- with the option of repayment after 12
months -- in attempt to ease the credit squeeze that has
resulted from the euro zone debt crisis.
Analysts have yet to state their predictions for take-up at
the tender, which will be held on Dec. 21, but a Reuters poll of
money market traders puts demand at 100 billion euros, although
forecasts from the 18 polled ranged from 20 billion euros to 250
billion.
"There will probably be a lot of demand but the question is
whether it is new money or shifting out of existing operations,"
said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.
Banks face a 700 billion euro wall of funding redemptions
next year, according to the European Banking Association, most
in the first half, which is likely to underpin demand for the
longer-term cash while clarity over the ECB's liquidity
provision plans should clear the way for banks to allocate
collateral to the operations.
"The array of liquidity measures by the ECB should avert any
bank funding accidents for the time being," BNP Paribas credit
strategists said, but they added that the central bank's
decision not to expand its sovereign debt purchase programme
meant sovereign funding was still riddled with uncertainty.
Banks are already awash with liquidity, with 335 billion
euros of spare cash parked at the ECB overnight but the
dysfunctional money market was reflected by one or more other
banks borrowing over 7 billion euros at penalising rates from
the ECB's overnight lending facility.
The protracted use of the facility throughout the third
quarter has raised concerns over whether banks have enough
collateral to access the ECB's liquidity providing tenders, and
the amounts borrowed from it have risen in December.
However, RBS rate strategist Simon Peck said he expected the
amounts taken to fall somewhat after year-end.
"It's unsurprising that we get elevated usage of this
facility in this environment, especially as December is a month
when funding pressures come to the forefront ahead of year end."
The ECB has halved the reserve requirement and widened the
collateral base in further moves to free up funding.
More collateral available to use at liquidity operations
could also contribute to a fall in the use of the emergency
lending facility while a large take-up of three-year funds may
ease some nerves about lending in the interbank market.
"A large take-up... would in fact be a positive event and a
catalyst in stimulating European bank funding markets by
exerting downward pressure on bank funding costs," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, European head of global asset allocation and
alternative investments at JPMorgan.
The next test for financing markets will come if Standard &
Poor's carries out its threat to downgrade 15 euro zone
countries, including France and Germany.
Sovereign bonds are used in the repo market by banks to
raise short-term funding, with the trade often arranged by a
central clearing house.
These so called "tri-party" repo trades are based firstly on
the bonds' credit rating, then the type of bond -- for example
sovereign -- and finally by issuer.
JP Morgan calculates that the European market is worth 340
billion euros, with around half of that based on triple-A rated
collateral, including 70 billion euros for Germany and 30
billion euros for France.
"If only France is downgraded, the main beneficiaries are
likely to be Bunds and UK Gilts," said Panigirtzoglou.
However, he said that if all triple-A euro area countries
were downgraded, Gilts would benefit initially but there would
likely be a relaxation of rating restrictions in tri-party
agreements to double-A.
"Somewhat counterintuitively, this second scenario is
probably less damaging for the French repo market than if only
France is downgraded."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)