* Demand for one-week loans jumps to highest since mid-2009
* Some banks may save their collateral for 3-year tender
* S-term euro rates inch lower, anticipating euro injection
* Stress indicators rise with no crisis solution in sight
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 13 Demand for European Central
Bank weekly funding hit its highest since mid-2009 on Tuesday,
as confidence that the euro zone crisis could be solved
continued to wane after another disappointing European Union
summit last week.
A total of 197 banks borrowed 292 billion euros for a week
from the ECB, compared with 252 billion expiring, while banks
took 41 billion euros in one-month loans as 55.55 billion euros
was rolling off.
A decline in the take-up at the monthly tender suggests some
banks may have opted for the one-week loans to save collateral
for the three-year tender on Dec. 21, the first in the central
bank's history, analysts said.
"People are readying collateral for the three-year
(tender)," said Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder,
adding that the results of the ECB liquidity operations pointed
to strong demand at the ultra-long cash auction next week.
"Of course you also have the issues with illiquid repo
markets in Italy."
A Reuters poll of money market traders puts demand at 100
billion euros, although forecasts from the 18 polled ranged from
20 billion euros to 250 billion.
As a result of Tuesday's tenders, excess liquidity in the
euro system is expected to rise above 300 billion
euros for the week ahead, which will keep euro overnight Eonia
interest rates depressed in the near future.
In other signs of stress, overnight deposits rose to 346
billion euros, the highest this year. Emergency overnight
borrowing stayed high at almost 9 billion euros.
The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap
expanded by more than 20 basis points to minus
150 bps, its widest level this month. Three-month dollar Libor
inched higher.
Analysts say stress in the interbank markets is likely to
remain elevated for as long as the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis remains unsolved.
"There still seems to be no imminent issuance of euro bonds,
the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) didn't get a banking
licence and the ECB still refuses to take the nuclear option
with the SMP (government bond-buying) program," said Kevin
Pearce, senior broker at ICAP.
"We're by no means out of the woods yet, and if these high
winds persist there's every chance we'll need to avoid more
falling branches."
The ESM is the planned permanent successor of the current
euro zone rescue fund.
FALLING EURO RATES
While dollar interbank rates continued to grind higher, euro
rates fell -- the three-month euro Libor fixed at
1.35643 percent versus Monday's 1.35929 percent.
The introduction of three-year liquidity tenders signalled
that the ECB was ready to keep monetary policy loose for a
longer period of time, some analysts said.
Lloyds strategists recommended trading that idea with a UK
money market curve steepener versus a euro money market curve
flattener by buying the Dec 2012/Dec 2013 short sterling spread
at 10 bps <0#FSS:> and selling the equivalent Euribor spread at
minus 29 bps <0#FEI:>.
"With the ECB's latest liquidity offerings arguably
highlighting the prospect of a loose policy outlook permeating
the euro structure for some considerable time to come, we
believe there is ongoing scope for the (euro) curve to converge
towards its (sterling) counterpart," they said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)