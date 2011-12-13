* Demand for one-week loans jumps to highest since mid-2009

* Some banks may save their collateral for 3-year tender

* S-term euro rates inch lower, anticipating euro injection

* Stress indicators rise with no crisis solution in sight

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 13 Demand for European Central Bank weekly funding hit its highest since mid-2009 on Tuesday, as confidence that the euro zone crisis could be solved continued to wane after another disappointing European Union summit last week.

A total of 197 banks borrowed 292 billion euros for a week from the ECB, compared with 252 billion expiring, while banks took 41 billion euros in one-month loans as 55.55 billion euros was rolling off.

A decline in the take-up at the monthly tender suggests some banks may have opted for the one-week loans to save collateral for the three-year tender on Dec. 21, the first in the central bank's history, analysts said.

"People are readying collateral for the three-year (tender)," said Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder, adding that the results of the ECB liquidity operations pointed to strong demand at the ultra-long cash auction next week.

"Of course you also have the issues with illiquid repo markets in Italy."

A Reuters poll of money market traders puts demand at 100 billion euros, although forecasts from the 18 polled ranged from 20 billion euros to 250 billion.

As a result of Tuesday's tenders, excess liquidity in the euro system is expected to rise above 300 billion euros for the week ahead, which will keep euro overnight Eonia interest rates depressed in the near future.

In other signs of stress, overnight deposits rose to 346 billion euros, the highest this year. Emergency overnight borrowing stayed high at almost 9 billion euros.

The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap expanded by more than 20 basis points to minus 150 bps, its widest level this month. Three-month dollar Libor inched higher.

Analysts say stress in the interbank markets is likely to remain elevated for as long as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis remains unsolved.

"There still seems to be no imminent issuance of euro bonds, the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) didn't get a banking licence and the ECB still refuses to take the nuclear option with the SMP (government bond-buying) program," said Kevin Pearce, senior broker at ICAP.

"We're by no means out of the woods yet, and if these high winds persist there's every chance we'll need to avoid more falling branches."

The ESM is the planned permanent successor of the current euro zone rescue fund.

FALLING EURO RATES

While dollar interbank rates continued to grind higher, euro rates fell -- the three-month euro Libor fixed at 1.35643 percent versus Monday's 1.35929 percent.

The introduction of three-year liquidity tenders signalled that the ECB was ready to keep monetary policy loose for a longer period of time, some analysts said.

Lloyds strategists recommended trading that idea with a UK money market curve steepener versus a euro money market curve flattener by buying the Dec 2012/Dec 2013 short sterling spread at 10 bps <0#FSS:> and selling the equivalent Euribor spread at minus 29 bps <0#FEI:>.

"With the ECB's latest liquidity offerings arguably highlighting the prospect of a loose policy outlook permeating the euro structure for some considerable time to come, we believe there is ongoing scope for the (euro) curve to converge towards its (sterling) counterpart," they said in a note. (Additional reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)