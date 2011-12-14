* ECB dollar borrowing surges, yr-end boosts demand
* Market funding costs for dollars rise; 3-month Libor jumps
* Liquidity surplus to keep rates anchored into 2012
By William James
LONDON, Dec 14 Strong demand for the
relative safety of dollars, needed to bolster balance sheets
into year end, saw banks' dollar borrowing triple on Wednesday
at the ECB's weekly loan offering, against a backdrop of rising
funding costs in the market.
A total of 12 banks used the European Central Bank's
seven-day dollar swap line, borrowing $5.122 billion -- three
times the $1.602 billion borrowed at last week's tender.
The surge came two weeks after central banks slashed the
cost of accessing the swap line and as the cost of raising
dollars from the market rose, making funding via the ECB more
attractive.
"Until year-end there's an aversion generally to expanding
balance sheets so this is exactly the kind of time you would
expect market pricing to be unattractive relative to these
official tenders," said Laurence Mutkin, strategist at Morgan
Stanley.
Dependence on the ECB as a source of dollars has grown as
the debt crisis raging in the euro zone has pushed U.S. money
market funds to cut back their lending into the currency bloc,
spurring the ECB to step up its support for banks.
The euro/dollar cross currency basis swap market, which
shows the cost of swapping euros into dollars, indicated a
rising premium on sourcing dollar funding from the market.
The premium charged on a three-month swap
continued to rise, reaching levels last seen at the end of
November at around 150 basis points.
Demand in the basis swap market was likely to be driven by
the need to present healthy balance sheets over year end, said
ICAP economist Don Smith.
"But these are scary levels nonetheless and are ringing
alarm bells about resurgent global risk aversion," he said.
The Libor benchmark cost of raising three-month funds
in unsecured dollar lending markets -- only open to
the most secure credits in the current environment -- jumped to
0.55505 percent. This marked the largest daily increase in more
than a year and a half.
AWASH WITH LIQUIDITY
On Tuesday, banks also increased their euro-denominated
borrowing from the ECB in another sign that financial
institutions are increasingly reluctant to lend to each other.
Last week's agreement by EU leaders on closer fiscal
integration has done little to calm the elevated money market
stress levels which, along with year-end distortions, meant
analysts saw little chance of liquidity dependence easing this
year.
"With the flood of cash coming into the system it's
certainly going to keep downside pressures on short-term rates,"
said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
The real gauge of whether attempts to address the debt
crisis were gaining traction was therefore more likely to come
in the new year, where declining dependence on the ECB would be
seen as a positive signal.
"You would think that if this was year-end related it is
supposed to get better in the new year. That would be the test,"
Morgan Stanley's Mutkin said.
(Additional reporting by Sakari Suoninen in Frankfurt; Editing
by John Stonestreet)