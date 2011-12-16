FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 16 Key bank-to-bank
dollar lending rates rose further on Friday as worries remained
over the lenders' exposure to euro zone sovereign debt, while
euro rates were steady in anticipation of a long-term liquidity
injection next week.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
fixed at 0.56315 percent, up from from 0.55915
percent, while the equivalent euro rates fixed flat
at 1.34929 percent.
Euro rates have fallen sharply over the past two months on
the back of two interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank
and its plans to pump unlimited three-year liquidity into the
system at an auction on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, banks borrowed almost 300 billion euros ($390
billion) at the ECB's weekly tender of limit-free cash, the
largest amount since June 2009.
The money was the first offered at the ECB's new, lower
interest rate of 1.0 percent. Next week, it will offer banks
three-year funding for the first time.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.417 percent from 1.419 percent.
Longer-term rates remained at Thursday's levels. Six-month
rates were unchanged at 1.667 percent and 12-month
rates flat at 2.001 percent.
One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which rose to a hefty 308 billion euros,
according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.760
percent from 0.762 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.571 percent from 0.579
percent, the lowest level since April.
The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has
left a growing number of banks locked out of open funding
markets and reliant on the ECB.
This week's 292 billion euro take-up of ECB cash was well
above the 250 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters.
Banks also took 41 billion euros in one-month funding.
Emergency overnight borrowing also stayed high on Friday at
above 5 billion euros.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click:
here
For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:
r.reuters.com/wer86p
For graphic of ECB government bond buying:
link.reuters.com/pax23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom and Marius Zaharia, editing by
Nigel Stephenson)