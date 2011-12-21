* Overnight rates to fall after bumper demand for ECB loans

By William James

LONDON, Dec 21 Huge demand for the European Central Bank's offer of three-year loans to banks should push short-term rates lower and ease the risks of lending between banks, but a swift recovery in the interbank market is seen as unlikely.

Banks borrowed a record 489 billion euros at the ECB's first ever three-year lending operation, designed to provide long-term funding for banks struggling to raise cash on the open market because of concerns about their exposures to sovereign debt.

But, the success of the attempts to shore up confidence in the sector and spur lending between banks rests on whether financial institutions choose to hoard the cash to pay their own debts, or resume lending.

"People rightly will want to get a better feel for what's happening to all this cash," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FXPro in London.

"It should improve conditions, lighten some of the strains seen in repo markets and tighten Libor/OIS spreads but, I'm not thinking this will happen substantially in the next few days."

With the ECB pumping more cash into the system, abundant money supply meant overnight rates were likely to fall from their already low levels.

Barclays Capital forecast the overnight Eonia rate should fall from its current level and remain close to the rate the ECB pays on overnight deposits, currently at 0.25 percent. Eonia fixed at 60 basis points on Tuesday.

Some of the demand at the 3-year tender came from banks swapping shorter-term ECB loans for longer-term funds, meaning a net total of around 190 billion euros of cash was added to a banking system already awash with cheap ECB money.

After the latest injection of funds, banks will have borrowed a total of 475 billion euros more cash than they need for day-to-day operations from the ECB, Barclays Capital said. Gross lending to euro zone banks totalled nearly a trillion euros according to Morgan Stanley research.

REAL TEST AWAITS

However, the gauge of how much the interbank market improves will be whether banks use the money to increase lending activity elsewhere, or simply to refinance the large amount of their own debt falling due early next year.

This will be seen in the coming weeks depending on how much banks chose to deposit back with the ECB at 0.25 percent - receiving a lower interest rate than they paid for the central bank loans in exchange for the security of large cash buffers. Fewer cash deposits would mean better appetite for lending.

The cost of borrowing between banks for three months, as measured by the euro London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor), eased slightly to 1.34571 percent at its daily fixing, which came after the ECB tender result.

The spread between this rate and the 'risk-free' overnight rate, which widens when banks perceive counterparty risks to be higher, was slightly wider on the day at 89 basis points.

However, this Libor-OIS spread was seen compressing in coming sessions on the view that the ECB operations have taken some of the stress out of interbank markets by cutting the risk that banks are unable to refinance their short-term debt.

"This should relieve some of the term funding stress for banks in the near term," said Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

Nevertheless, the fundamental problems of large holdings of risky sovereign debt and a push to deleverage financial activity in response to the region's debt crisis were likely to persist.

"The main problems of the whole crisis remain unaddressed, this is just treating the symptoms," Schroeder said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)