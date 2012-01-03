* Euro zone banks hoard record amounts of cash
* Overnight borrowing reflects dislocation
* Money market tensions not seen easing much
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Jan 3 The euro zone banking system
starts the new year awash with record levels of liquidity but
few signs that institutions are prepared to lend to each other,
leaving money markets frozen.
Most of the near half trillion euros of three-year funds
borrowed from the European Central Bank in the last week of 2011
have made their way back to the ECB's overnight deposit account.
Use of the facility was close to 450 billion euros on Monday
night. But, reflecting the dislocation in
short-term funding markets, at least one other bank borrowed
14.8 billion euros from the ECB's punitively priced emergency
lending facility.
What happens to the excess liquidity in coming weeks will be
key. But with banks facing heavy refinancing schedules this
year, those looking for a revival in money markets may be
disappointed.
"My sense is that we will see some easing of tensions, but
that's a natural seasonal thing," said Simon Smith, chief
economist at FxPro.
"But it's unlikely to be that substantial because of the
bank refunding that needs to be done and the three-year money
was in part intended to help with that."
Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates fixed a
basis point lower at 1.26857 percent, and down around 6 basis
points since the injection of three-year funding.
But the spread over equivalent maturity overnight indexed
swap (OIS) rates has barely budged - it stands just a couple of
basis points lower at 88 basis points - and RBS said there is
unlikely to be a material tightening.
"The reduction of tail risk for banks, where the ECB has
effectively backstopped the system reduces counterparty risk to
the extent a Lehman type event is a lower probability,"
strategist Harvinder Sian said.
"Until the sovereign risk is reduced (spreads) are unlikely
to trend narrow - and our view remains much more cautious in
that sovereign defaults are likely in 2012, starting with
Greece."
Concern over banks' exposure to the sovereign debt crisis
has closed money markets and longer-term financing markets.
Societe Generale calculates that the roughly 200 billion
euros in extra funding available to banks since the three-year
tender only corresponds to an estimated financing gap for 2012
based on longer-term debt redemptions and deleveraging.
Even with another three-year tender in February, that means
banks are unlikely to use the cash to buy euro zone government
bonds, the so-called carry trade, anticipation of which drove
shorter-term Italian and Spanish bond yields sharply lower at
the end of the year.
"Banks are torn between using cheap borrowing to boost
profits and intense market and regulatory pressure towards
deleveraging," SG analysts said.
"We continue to believe that the latter is too strong a
force. The large (three-year cash) take-up should reduce the
speed of asset selling, but we doubt it will lead to aggressive
buying of sovereign bonds."
Banks did, however, cut their take-up of one-week ECB
funding by just under 15 billion euros on Tuesday
, although it is quite usual to see a reduction
in such borrowing as the monthly maintenance period advances.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)