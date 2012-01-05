* Three-month euro Libor/OIS spread close to 3-yr highs

* Only crisis resolution to restore normal lending

* Excess liquidity makes gauging rate bets hard

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 5 A key measure of interbank financial stress hovered near a three-year high on Thursday, with worries over euro zone debt keeping banks reluctant to lend to each other even after the ECB's liquidity injection in December.

The European Central Bank pumped nearly half a trillion euros into the euro zone financial system last month and is due to make a second offer of three-year loans in February. Excess liquidity in the system is 415.645 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

But concerns over the debt crisis have prompted banks to hoard that cash, depositing 443.701 billion euros at the ECB overnight.

A drop in overnight borrowing to 4.8 billion euros from 15 billion euros provided some relief that year-end funding pressures were easing but analysts warned against reading too much into it.

"It still remains a market that is moribund," Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade debt strategy at ING, said. "Counterparties don't view each other any differently today than they did a couple of months ago."

What would it take for that to change?

"A resolution of the debt crisis. I know I am asking for a lot here, but that's what we need," Garvey added.

The three-month spread between Libor rates and overnight index swap rates , an indicator of financial stress, inched 1 basis point higher to 89 bps. In December the spread reached its widest since March 2009 at 93 basis points.

Markets are pricing in a tightening in the spread between forward rate agreements versus overnight rates , a forward-looking measure of counterparty risk, on the prospect of further monetary easing and more ECB liquidity.

But Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS, said the ECB move helped short-term liquidity needs but did not address the underlying solvency problems.

"We are playing that with a bet against the tighter forward FRA/OIS," Peck added.

SPAIN, ITALY TEST

The excess liquidity has also done little to ease pressure on Spanish and Italian bond yields which are at 5.7 percent and 7.13 percent respectively -- the latter considered an unsustainable level.

Some expectations market players could use the excess ECB liquidity to buy peripheral bonds and benefit from a carry trade have yet to materialise. Instead they have been parking that cash at the ECB, using it to replace bonds as they are redeemed or as insurance on banks' balance sheets.

Italian and Spanish auctions next week will be important tests of sentiment.

"A lot of the excess at the moment is on deposit with the ECB deposit facility. That is obviously reflecting interbank credit concerns," Peck said.

"I don't think in this current environment you are going to get a lot of usage of that to go into these periphery auctions. A considerable amount of the demand is likely to come from domestic institutions, as has been the case for some time now."

The surge in excess liquidity was also making analysts reluctant to use Eonia forwards to gauge interest rate expectations.

A poll of 66 economists polled by Reuters this week suggested the ECB would next cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent in February or March from 1 percent currently.. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)