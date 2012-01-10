* ECB borrowing down 20 bln euros, excess to remain large
* Huge surplus after 3-yr operation to keep rates ultra low
* Reserve requirement cut, Feb long-term tender to boost
cash surplus
By William James
LONDON, Jan 10 Euro zone banks cut their
weekly borrowing from the European Central Bank by 20 billion
euros on Tuesday, but the huge cash surplus providing
life-support to the banking sector looks set to remain over the
long term.
Banks' need for short-term loans typically falls as the
demand for cash to place on reserve at the ECB eases towards the
end of a monthly cycle, but the decline has been accelerated by
the central bank's provision of more, longer-term loans.
This was reflected in falling demand for the ECB's weekly
funding injection. Borrowing fell to 110.9 billion euros, down
from 130.6 billion euros last week.
Euro zone banks took up 489 billion euros late last month in
the first of two opportunities to access the three-year loans -
operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them
slashing lending in response to the region's debt crisis.
Despite the decline in week-to-week funding, the amount of
cash in excess of what the ECB estimates banks need was set to
keep rising and remain high over at least the next year.
As a result overnight rates are anchored at rock-bottom
levels and longer-term rates look likely to extend their falls.
"It's definitely suppressive. It keeps short-dated rates
subdued and that's why you're seeing the (German two-year)
Schatz where it is, Euribor has been falling, Eonia remains
subdued and will remain that way," said Orlando Green,
strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
Both Libor and Euribor - benchmark rates for unsecured
lending between banks - have tumbled since the ECB cash
injection in December while the overnight Eonia rate
hovers at 0.372 percent, just 12 bps above the central bank's
deposit rate.
Three-month Euribor fell to 1.267 percent, the
lowest since early April and down from 1.276 percent on Monday.
Barclays Capital strategists estimate the rate could continue to
fall, reaching 1 percent in the next few weeks.
The equivalent Libor fixing fell to 1.20929
percent, down for the 14th consecutive session.
RISING LIQUIDITY TIDE
The anticipated rise in excess liquidity, which currently
stands at 422 billion euros according to Reuters data
, was seen coming from two sources.
Firstly, the ECB decided in December to halve the amount of
cash it requires banks to keep on reserve. This means that from
the beginning of the next maintenance period on Jan. 18, banks
will have more available funds.
"The three-year (lending operation) itself amounts to 489
billion euros - thus creating excess liquidity of more than 300
billion for at least the next 12 months... regardless of the
actual funding conditions in the market," said Barclays Capital
rate strategist Giuseppe Maraffino in a note.
Secondly, another opportunity to take out three-year loans
at the ECB in February was also seen likely to attract
significant demand, analysts said, underscoring the view that
excess liquidity would remain high, and interbank rates low.
"I think the banks will take up the opportunity. At this
stage it makes sense for banks to continue to get involved and
then if they don't want it then after a year they can opt out,"
Credit Agricole's Green said.