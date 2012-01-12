* No clues on ECB interest rate cut from monthly policy meet

* ECB President Draghi notes positive impact of ECB loans

* Secured lending thaws, unsecured mkt still mostly frozen

By William James

LONDON, Jan 12 The European Central Bank disappointed traders hoping for fresh clues on the path of interest rates on Thursday, but signs were growing that efforts to free up interbank funding markets were beginning to take hold.

The central bank kept interest rates steady at its monthly rate-setting meeting and offered little insight into whether it would consider cutting the refinancing rate from its current record low 1 percent.

However, ECB President Mario Draghi pointed to signs that its injection of half a trillion euros into the euro zone banking system in December had helped to avoid a credit crunch, highlighting the reopening of unsecured bond markets.

Covered bond issuance in Europe has risen in early 2012 with more than a dozen deals lifting optimism the asset class will help banks meet their record 2012 funding needs.

"There's no doubt (the ECB lending) is helping banks secure much needed funding which, if you go back a few weeks, was an issue," said Lloyds Bank strategist Eric Wand.

Booming demand for short-term sovereign treasury bills and sinking money market rates supported the view that there has been some improvement since the ECB lent banks 489 billion euros for an unprecedented three years.

Italy became the latest sovereign to benefit from the glut of cash sitting with banks, as the ailing sovereign managed to sell short-term debt worth 8.5 billion euros at half the cost it had to pay in mid-December.

This renewed appetite for bills issued by previously shunned euro zone states has helped to drive the cost of raising money with those assets sharply lower, affording banks better access to secured sources of funding.

"If you look at secured lending, our traders say repo markets, particularly for Italian collateral and peripheral collateral, have opened up again and are seeing trades going through in size again, up to three-month terms," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

Data from electronic trading platform MTS showed the overnight rate for using Italian general collateral to raise money through the repo markets had fallen to 30 basis points, having frequently topped 1 percent in December.

NOT FUNCTIONING

Despite signs of improvement in some areas, Draghi still described the interbank funding market as "not functioning".

Analysts said the market for unsecured funding, where banks traditionally sourced the majority of their financial needs, remains moribund.

"Some of the unsecured markets are opening up but I think it's still pretty locked for all but the best names," Lloyds' Wand said. "There's a slight thawing but obviously a long way to go before we get banks happy to lend to one another.

The three-month Euribor rate, fixed daily based on contributions from a panel of banks, showed banks believed they could obtain funding at 1.245 percent, extending a continuous daily fall that began on Dec. 21

The equivalent Libor rate also fell but analysts said that at this stage, there was little real lending available to banks at that duration and cost.

"Unsecured lending is difficult to judge. The indication we have is Euribor, and that is pretty much a survey rate with little flows going on," Commerzbank's Schroeder said.