* No clues on ECB interest rate cut from monthly policy meet
* ECB President Draghi notes positive impact of ECB loans
* Secured lending thaws, unsecured mkt still mostly frozen
LONDON, Jan 12 The European Central Bank
disappointed traders hoping for fresh clues on the path of
interest rates on Thursday, but signs were growing that efforts
to free up interbank funding markets were beginning to take
hold.
The central bank kept interest rates steady at its monthly
rate-setting meeting and offered little insight into whether it
would consider cutting the refinancing rate from its current
record low 1 percent.
However, ECB President Mario Draghi pointed to signs that
its injection of half a trillion euros into the euro zone
banking system in December had helped to avoid a credit crunch,
highlighting the reopening of unsecured bond markets.
Covered bond issuance in Europe has risen in early 2012
with more than a dozen deals lifting optimism the asset class
will help banks meet their record 2012 funding needs.
"There's no doubt (the ECB lending) is helping banks secure
much needed funding which, if you go back a few weeks, was an
issue," said Lloyds Bank strategist Eric Wand.
Booming demand for short-term sovereign treasury bills and
sinking money market rates supported the view that there has
been some improvement since the ECB lent banks 489 billion euros
for an unprecedented three years.
Italy became the latest sovereign to benefit from the glut
of cash sitting with banks, as the ailing sovereign managed to
sell short-term debt worth 8.5 billion euros at half the cost it
had to pay in mid-December.
This renewed appetite for bills issued by previously shunned
euro zone states has helped to drive the cost of raising money
with those assets sharply lower, affording banks better access
to secured sources of funding.
"If you look at secured lending, our traders say repo
markets, particularly for Italian collateral and peripheral
collateral, have opened up again and are seeing trades going
through in size again, up to three-month terms," said
Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
Data from electronic trading platform MTS showed the
overnight rate for using Italian general collateral to raise
money through the repo markets had fallen to 30
basis points, having frequently topped 1 percent in December.
NOT FUNCTIONING
Despite signs of improvement in some areas, Draghi still
described the interbank funding market as "not functioning".
Analysts said the market for unsecured funding, where banks
traditionally sourced the majority of their financial needs,
remains moribund.
"Some of the unsecured markets are opening up but I think
it's still pretty locked for all but the best names," Lloyds'
Wand said. "There's a slight thawing but obviously a long way to
go before we get banks happy to lend to one another.
The three-month Euribor rate, fixed daily
based on contributions from a panel of banks, showed banks
believed they could obtain funding at 1.245 percent, extending a
continuous daily fall that began on Dec. 21
The equivalent Libor rate also fell but analysts
said that at this stage, there was little real lending available
to banks at that duration and cost.
"Unsecured lending is difficult to judge. The indication we
have is Euribor, and that is pretty much a survey rate with
little flows going on," Commerzbank's Schroeder said.