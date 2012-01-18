* ECB's liquidity measures ease dollar funding strains
* Uncertainty over Greece could increase stress levels again
* Euro rates to remain low on February LTRO prospects
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Jan 18 A key measure of dollar
funding strains for euro zone banks hit its lowest level in four
months on Wednesday on the back of a recent liquidity boost from
the European Central Bank but uncertainty over a Greek debt deal
risks halting that easing.
Debt refinancing worries for euro zone banks eased after
they borrowed almost half-a-trillion euros from the European
Central Bank late last year and the improvement in sentiment has
filtered through to dollar funding markets as well.
A cut in the cost of using the dollar swap line that the ECB
has opened with the U.S. Federal Reserve has also contributed to
the fall in interbank dollar lending rates.
The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, which tightens when lenders charge less for
swapping euro interest payments on an underlying asset into
dollars, narrowed to minus 82 basis points, a level last seen in
mid-September.
This compares with minus 167.5 bps hit in late November
which was the widest in three years.
"It's a function of ECB liquidity measures, which are
reducing stress in money markets," said Chris Walker, currency
strategist at UBS.
However, there are growing tensions around talks between
Greece and its private creditors aimed at avoiding a default,
and traders warn that could counter the effects of the
additional liquidity.
The talks resumed on Wednesday.
Some banks still find it hard to secure dollar liquidity and
had to tap the ECB's one-week dollar tender on Wednesday.
Fourteen banks borrowed $5.89 billion in the auction, compared
to 15 banks taking $5.72 billion in the previous week.
"The improvement in the (tighter) euro/dollar basis swaps is
just in the price ... The U.S. (dollar) market is still closed
for these banks," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.
"If no agreement will be reached in Greece and we move
closely to a disorderly default I would expect the basis swap to
rewiden again."
Benchmark three-month dollar interbank Libor rates
also inched lower to 0.56120 percent from Tuesday's
0.56230 percent.
CASH BONANZA
Most of the extra cash the ECB has pumped into the system is
returning to the central bank via its deposit facility, meaning
that it is not put at work, leaving the interbank markets frozen
and the shrinking real economy scarcely financed.
Lenders parked an all-time high of 528 billion euros with
the ECB on Wednesday, up from 502 billion the previous day.
Changes to the ECB's rules that require banks to keep less
of a cash buffer with the central bank enter into force with the
start of a new reserve maintenance period on Wednesday and are
estimated to leave an extra 100 billion euros in the system.
The extra liquidity may end up in the deposit facility as
well, unless banks decide to borrow less at the ECB's cash
tenders. However, on Tuesday, banks took 127 billion euros in
one-week funds, more than expected by traders in a Reuters poll
and 16 billion more than the week before.
The huge excess of cash in the system is expected to keep
overnight Eonia rates within a 35-45 bps range in the
next month, analysts say.
In Eonia forwards market, Societe Generale strategists see
an opportunity to receive February Eonias and pay January, as
they consider the 1.5 bps spread between them too small due to
plans for another three-year cash injection in February and a
"non-zero probability" that the ECB will cut rates next month.
But they added that trading opportunities in the Eonia space
are few due to the excess cash in the market.
There was more value in bets that spreads between forward
Euribor rates and forward Eonia would tighten, they said, "given
that they have lagged so much relative to peripheral spreads,
although the ECB has greatly reduced ... liquidity risks."
On the other hand, RBS has recommended earlier this year to
bet against the tightening on the view that the ECB's liquidity
boost only solved a short-term liquidity problem for banks and
not the underlying stress factor in the banking sector, which is
the sovereign debt crisis.
(Editing by Patrick Graham)