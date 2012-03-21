* 3-month euro/dollar FX basis swap at its tightest in 9
months
* Seen narrowing further to test pre-crisis range
* Curve to flatten; long-end pressured by euro debt issuance
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, March 21 A barometer of dollar funding
risk reached its best levels in nine months on Wednesday and
looked likely to improve further on the back of rising
confidence in the global economic outlook.
The three month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap
, which shows the rate charged when swapping euro
interest rate payments on an underlying asset into dollars,
narrowed to minus 58 basis points, its tightest since Aug. 2011.
The measure, which widens in times of funding stress when
investors compete for dollars, has gradually tightened from
November's minus 167.5, a level not seen since the aftermath of
Lehman Brothers' collapse in late 2008.
A raft of good economic data, especially out of the United
States, and optimism among some investors about the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis have recently given a boost to risk
appetite, reducing global demand for safe-haven dollars.
"The small gradual recovery trend is still very much in
place," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at
Morgan Stanley.
"We're now approaching the bottom end of what has
historically been the normal range and it looks like we could
re-enter that range. If we see narrowing beyond (minus) 50 that
would confirm the ... normalisation (of this funding market)."
The euro/dollar cross currency basis swap curve was
flattening, with longer maturities meeting resistance against
further narrowing. For instance, the five-year FX basis swap
got stuck around minus 40 basis points for more
than a month after narrowing sharply in January.
The pressure on the long end comes from companies outside
the euro zone taking advantage of better risk appetite and the
European Central Bank's massive cash injections to issue debt in
euros, which they may then switch into dollars or other
currencies.
Norway's largest bank DnB, Australia's top phone
company Telstra Corp, Swiss engineering group ABB
and miner Anglo American are among those to
have sold euro-denominated debt in the past two weeks.
LONGER-TERM RISKS
The flattening trend could continue in the short-to-medium
term, analysts said. Longer-term, risks stem from the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis and the possibility that upcoming economic
data fails to meet expectations.
Greece's debt restructuring deal this month is perceived to
have been a success but other potential sources of financial
market stress from the euro zone are bubbling in the background.
Athens may need more financial aid if it fails to implement
the reforms agreed under its bailout deal, while Portugal is
seen by many as likely to seek a debt restructuring and Spain is
on the radar again for failing to meet its 2011 fiscal target.
"Big picture, we're not in that bad a place at the moment
but the biggest risk remains the growth environment," ICAP
economist Don Smith said.
"If we were to see the growth outlook deteriorate ... the
euro zone sovereign debt crisis, which is ongoing, would then
move centre-stage again and investors would become more
concerned about the prospects for the single currency."
The liquidity glut in the banking system meanwhile continued
to push fixings of London Interbank Offered Rates lower. The
benchmark three-month Libor rate fixed at 0.72357
percent, down from 0.73214 percent on Tuesday.
