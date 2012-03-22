* Businesses prefer longer term borrowing
By Ellen Freilich and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 22 The U.S. commercial
paper market contracted in the latest week, suggesting a
pullback in short-term business borrowing even as data offered
evidence of a strengthening economy, according to Federal
Reserve data released on Thursday.
In the week ended March 21, commercial paper outstanding fell
$5.6 billion to $931.2 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis,
the Fed said.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $300 million in the same week. U.S.
non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $2.3
billion.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said the number of
Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a
four-year low last week, offering further evidence the job
market was gaining traction.
Commercial paper "is just a smaller market than it used to
be," said Terry Sheehan, economic analyst at Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "Some companies
found alternate funding sources so commercial paper hasn't
(recovered from the recession) as much as it might have
otherwise."
In addition, with the approach of the quarter-end, "risk
aversion tends to set in so the declines in commercial paper
(issuance) could be related to that," Sheehan said.
Recent upticks in rates might also have encouraged firms to
seek longer term borrowing opportunities in order to lock in
lower rates when they can, she added, noting that is possible
because banks are lending more than they did in the immediate
aftermath of the financial crisis.
Still, "overall, lending isn't what it was, and that's
consistent with the lower level of economic activity that we've
seen these last few years," Sheehan said.
Overseas, bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell on
Thursday amid ample liquidity. Analysts said short-term rates
could stabilize near record lows since the European Central Bank
is expected to keep interest rates steady for a while.
Three-month Euribor rates fell to 0.817
percent - the lowest since July 2010 - from 0.824 percent on
Wednesday. One trillion euros worth of cheap three-year ECB
funding has pulled the rates back from the 1.42 percent level
they were at before the central bank's first injection in
December.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show the three-month rate should
fall to around 0.64 percent in June or September - near record
lows of 0.63 percent seen in March of 2010.
"It seems that June or September Euribor are pricing a level
of Euribor which is as low as it can get if the European Central
Bank doesn't cut the deposit rate," Corentin Rordorf of Morgan
Stanley said.
Since the rate offered at the ECB's deposit facility is
currently at 0.25 percent, overnight Eonia rates at
0.35 percent are not expected to ease much further.
Given that a three-month borrowing rate has to offer some
premium over overnight lending costs, Euribor rates of 0.64
percent, offering roughly a 30 bps premium over the current
Eonia rate, cannot fall much further either, Rordorf said.
ECB BUFFER
Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro also saw the
three-month Euribor/OIS spread - a measure of counterparty risk
- stabilizing around 25-30 basis points, as the ECB is expected
to keep borrowing costs on hold for at least the next year.
A Reuters poll published last week shows economists expect
the ECB to keep interest rates at a record low of 1.0 percent
through all of this year and next, after the ECB warned about
inflation risks at its last monetary policy meeting.
"The ECB has been relatively clear, not explicitly saying
but giving the impression that it doesn't really have any
inclination to move rates lower," Smith added. "There's probably
a bit further to run in terms of those short-end contracts but
not that much further."
The ECB earlier this month raised its forecasts for
inflation this year..
Another flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis could cause
measures of counterparty risk to widen.
Market players are increasingly worried about the fiscal
situation in Spain, and they do not rule out further bailouts
for Greece and Portugal. Ten-year Spanish/German government bond
yield spreads have widened some 40 basis points since the
beginning of the week.
A widening in the spreads of peripheral debt over their
German counterparts could prompt a rise in measures of
counterparty risk.
But Alessandro Giansanti, senior rate strategist at ING said
any impact would be offset by improved funding conditions for
banks after the two ECB cash injections, limiting any fall-out.
Indeed, excess liquidity in the financial system could take
the Euribor/OIS spread as far as 20 basis points, he said.
"When you know that every bank can access unlimited funding
from the ECB, from the national central bank, do you really need
(such a big) risk premium in this environment?" he said.
