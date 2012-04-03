* ECB loan repayment to add little upward pressure to Eonia
* Cash surplus high enough to dull impact of any paybacks
* Repayments may signal strength, drive lending rates lower
By William James
LONDON, April 3 Euro zone money market rates are
likely to stay pinned at rock-bottom levels for years by the
weight of cheap ECB cash in the system, even if banks choose to
repay the central bank loans early.
The European Central Bank pumped a trillion euros of
three-year loans into euro zone financial institutions in two
Long-Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO) in response to growing
fears that banks would struggle to refinance their debt against
the backdrop of the sovereign crisis.
In addition to driving Italian and Spanish bond yields
lower, as banks used the funds to buy sovereign debt, the huge
surplus of cash has flooded money markets, cutting overnight
Eonia rates in half and the benchmark Euribor lending cost to a
21-month low.
Against this more positive backdrop some banks have been
able to raise long-term funds in the capital market to pay down
their debt, and could opt to show strength by repaying the ECB
cash early and funding themselves through the open market.
"We estimate around 110 billion was borrowed for
refinancing. If the capital markets are open for banks they
might not replace their maturing bonds with ECB borrowing and
that money will be eventually returned," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, strategist at JPMorgan in London.
But, given the enormous 777 billion euro excess of cash in
the system, even if some banks choose to repay the loans at the
first available opportunity early next year, rates are likely to
remain at or below their current artificially suppressed
levels.
"Even if perhaps 100 billion is being repaid I don't think
that is going to have a major impact on the short end of the
curve," said Elwin de Groot, market economist at Rabobank.
"There's so much excess liquidity Eonia rates will stay
close to where they are almost whatever happens."
Eonia fixed at 0.347 percent on Monday, and
one-year equivalent rates were less than 2 bps higher,
indicating few in the market expected a liquidity withdrawal
substantial enough to squeeze money supply and push rates up.
JPMorgan's Panigirtzoglou said that even a repayment of 300
billion euros would probably only lift the Eonia fixing by 5 to
10 basis points.
Longer-term interbank rates could actually fall further if
banks choose to repay early, signalling a
sooner-than-anticipated revival in confidence, analysts said.
"If this is viewed as a positive signal, it means that
confidence is returning and banks will look to increase the
maturities (of lending) in the interbank market - and that will
lead to a fall in risk premiums," Rabobank's de Groot said.
"To some extent that is exactly what the LTRO was aiming
for."
However, with the risks of a flare-up in the euro zone
crisis far from extinguished, analysts said it was too soon for
banks to commit to early repayment, as they may need to invest
the cash in sovereign bonds to keep their governments afloat.
"There is still a lot of buying to be done by Spanish and
Italian banks if they are willing to support their sovereign. A
lot can happen between now and next February - they might need
to buy even more than we currently think," Panigirtzoglou said.
