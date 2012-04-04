* ECB to allow measures to have effect
* Spanish pressure spreading to corporate credit
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 4 Euro zone money market rates are
set to stay at rock bottom levels after ECB President Mario
Draghi said on Wednesday it was premature to talk of an exit
from the bank's unconventional monetary easing policies.
The European Central Bank held interest rates at a record
low 1 percent, waiting for support measures take full effect and
support an increasingly shaky recovery.
Several policymakers, led by the German Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann, have said in recent weeks that the ECB needs to
prepare an exit strategy after pumping about 1 trillion euros of
cheap three-year funds into the financial system since December.
But the euro zone debt crisis is showing signs of flaring up
again with Spain in the firing line on concerns over the
country's ability to meet budget targets.
Spanish borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction on
Wednesday and the country only sold 2.6 billion euros of debt,
the lower end of the target range.
"Keeping in mind what is going on in the periphery with
Spain increasingly in trouble and the effect this could have on
banks and the like, for the time being the bias is rather
towards a further easing of policy - be that standard or
non-standard - rather than exit policies," said DZ Bank rate
strategist Michael Leister.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:>, which reflect interest rate
expectations are more or less flat throughout 2012, reflecting
no near-term expectations for a change in monetary policy.
But with upbeat macro-economic data out of the U.S. and
receding expectations for more monetary easing in the world's
largest economy, the comments from Weidmann and others led to a
steepening of the money market curve as markets priced in higher
rates in 2013 and 2014.
That has already been partially reversed and may reverse
further.
"I don't think that (Draghi) should really start to discuss
the exit strategy after he's only just put the thing in place,"
said David Keeble, global head of rates at Credit Agricole.
"It's certainly a discussion for six months rather than for
today."
Draghi said it would take time to see the full impact of the
ECB's longer-term operations, but that banks still needed to
take steps to strengthen their resilience further.
Separately, a top official at Italy's central bank said the
country's banks had not used the more than 250 billion euros
they took from the ECB's three-year financing operations to
increase lending to companies and the real economy.
Rather, the banks had so far used the money to plug their
funding needs.
There were also signs that the turn in sentiment towards
Spain was feeding through to corporate bond markets where
spreads were widening.
"Daylight now between Spain and Italy. We've seen
consistently better sellers of Spanish paper for the best part
of a week now and the poor auction today will not help," said
Societe Generale credit strategist Suki Mann.
"The storm clouds have been gathering over the sovereign...
Sentiment is worsening over Spain's ability to handle the
austerity/growth dynamic...Funding is closed."
In contrast to the euro zone, short-term U.S. interest rates
futures fell on Tuesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
last policy meeting suggested policymakers are not ready to
embark on more bond purchases to keep rates lower in a bid to
stimulate the economy.
The December 2014 Eurodollar contract fell 11 ticks
on Tuesday, pushing implied rates higher although it gave back
some of that on Wednesday to stand at 98.655.
However, interest rate futures imply traders are not fully
pricing in a Fed rate increase until early 2014.
