* Spain's banks may be better placed to help sovereign than
Italy's
* But funding avenues close as worries mount
* Euribor rates may see upward pressure if crisis escalates
LONDON, April 16
LONDON, April 16 Worries about Spain's ability
to meet budget targets are rattling financial markets but its
banks may be better placed to help out their sovereign than
their Italian counterparts should the debt crisis escalate
again.
Spain's government bond yields have risen sharply since
Friday after data showed a big jump in Spanish banks' borrowing
from the European Central Bank at the second of its three-year
cash-providing operation (LTROs) in February.
But JPMorgan, which calculates that Spanish and Italian
banks together borrowed around 300 billion euros at the ECB's
two three-year tenders, says this is not necessarily bad.
The bank reckons the roughly 90 billion euros of LTRO funds
still available to Spanish banks is enough to absorb Spain's 30
billion euro net debt issuance this year as well as the 15
billion euros of maturing debt held by non-domestic investors
and half the bank debt due to mature this year.
"The conclusion is that Italy is more vulnerable, especially
if non-domestic investors or non-bank domestic investors are
unwilling to roll over their maturing debt," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, European head of JPMorgan's global asset
allocation team.
"Spanish banks have enough LTRO funds to absorb both
sovereign and their own funding needs until July or August."
Italian banks on the other hand can absorb net government
debt issuance of 20 billion euros but the remainder of their
LTRO funds would only cover 60 percent of maturing debt held by
non-domestic investors and no maturing bank debt.
"The 'war chest' potentially available for Spanish banks to
indulge in the carry trade is higher than our initial
estimates," Deutsche Bank analysts said, referring to the
practice of using money borrowed at low rates to buy
higher-yielding assets.
"Domestics may therefore still support the market."
To what degree they would willingly continue to do that -
dealers have said much of the demand at auctions this year has
come from domestic buyers - is not clear as rising yields on
government bonds means potential losses for banks that are
holding them.
Those worries, with sovereigns and banks increasingly
entwined, mean many investors are reluctant to lend again.
A handful of Spanish and Italian banks regained access to
financial markets briefly earlier this year but are finding
funding doors slammed shut again, with the fallout spreading to
institutions beyond the euro zone's periphery.
Not one euro zone bank has managed to issue debt in April,
Societe Generale said.
"The post-LTRO confidence boost and debt issuance flood was
focused on the core and Nordic names. It didn't really boost
investors' confidence in peripheral names," SG credit strategist
Suki Mann said.
"Now it's almost impossible for you to see a peripheral bank
come to market this quarter."
SPOT THE STRESS
In another potential stress point for banks, a further
escalation of the sovereign debt crisis could also mean that the
decline in three-month Euribor rates seen since December begins
to reverse.
The spread between the Euribor rate and the equivalent
maturity overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate is a measure of
perceived counterparty risk, which has widened sharply in times
of financial market stress.
But with overnight Eonia rates pinned at rock bottom levels
because of the excess cash in the banking system, any spread
widening typical of that increasing stress would have to be
reflected through higher Euribor rates.
The three-month Euribor rate - the main gauge of unsecured
interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations
and banks' appetite for lending - fixed at 0.75 percent on
Monday. The rate has fallen from 1.30 percent
since the beginning of the year.
Commerzbank strategists see the rate at 0.65 percent at the
end of both the second and third quarters with the potential for
all times lows in between. However, they added that the ECB's
stance on providing banks with unlimited cash would be
sufficient to contain large spread moves.
