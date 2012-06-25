* Money markets increasingly pricing in ECB depo rate cut
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 25 Money markets are increasingly
pricing in a near-term cut in the European Central Bank's
deposit facility rate, but some players warn that such a move
may do more harm than good by lowering banks' incentives to
lend.
With the euro zone economy faring worse than expected, the
three-year-old sovereign debt crisis intensifying day by day and
waning hopes that politicians can get a definitive grip on
events, markets are increasingly banking on support from the
ECB.
Analysts say forward euro overnight Eonia rates are pricing
in an over 50 percent chance that the ECB will cut its deposit
facility rate from 25 basis points to zero later this year along
with its 1 percent refinancing rate.
But while this would be intended to give a further push to
banks to lend to each other and then to businesses to help the
real economy grow, it may actually have the opposite effect.
Analysts say the few banks that are willing to lend in unsecured
lending markets may stop doing so as their return on such
transactions may fall below the cost.
More importantly, it could create distortions in the most
active sector of the money markets, repo transactions, in which
investors raise cash backed by collateral, usually government
debt.
The rate to borrow cash using top-rated general collateral
(GC), such as a basket of German or French government debt, has
recemtly traded 20 basis points below Eonia, the
overnight rate for unsecured lending, because of the quality of
the bonds on offer.
Eonia, in turn, has settled 10 bps above the deposit
facility rate on average in recent months - on Friday it fixed
at 0.325 percent. Once the deposit rate is cut to zero, Eonia is
expected to fix at around 0.1 percent.
"That would mean that the GC rate will be negative, limiting
the ability to get money using the bonds. It can create a
distortion in the repo market," said Alessandro Giansanti, rate
strategist at ING.
BOND MARKET IMPACT
Any repo market distortion could also lower volumes in
sovereign bond markets, as investors who buy government debt to
raise cash will no longer have a reason to purchase them.
"This could add to the negative momentum observed in
sovereign bond markets, which is reinforced by increased
volatility and already impaired liquidity," Commerzbank rate
strategist Benjamin Schroeder said in a note.
"Within the context of the broader sovereign crisis, it
would be worrying if the ECB risked endangering the still very
fragile bond markets in return for questionable positive effects
for interbank lending."
Not all analysts are worried that a cut in the deposit rate
will have side effects on repo markets.
Max Leung, a rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Research, said repo rates on a few German bonds -
posted as collateral individually rather than as part of a
basket - have already turned negative and volumes have not
dropped.
"Negative rates is never a good thing because you penalise
people for lending, but there are securities which are already
trading at negative levels because of flight-to-quality flows,"
Leung said.
"As far as banks are concerned it still represents business.
For the repo desks, they can still charge relatively wide
bid/offers so we don't think volumes will necessarily fall
because of that."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)