* Bank demand for ECB loans up 4 times on a month ago
* Demand seen sturdy for Wednesday's 3-month loans
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marc Jones
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 26 Bank borrowing from
the European Central Bank soared on Tuesday, rising more than
fourfold since last month in the latest sign that the euro
zone's intractable debt crisis is driving up reliance on the
ECB's seven-day loans.
The rise in demand came as Cyprus became the fifth euro zone
state to seek a bailout after Spain - bearing the brunt of the
latest debt turmoil - formally applied on Monday to access
rescue funds for its struggling banks.
Spanish banks faced further pressure after Moody's cut their
credit ratings on Monday in a widely expected move after it
downgraded the sovereign rating in mid-June.
About 180 billion euros was taken up by 105 banks at the
ECB's regular offering of seven-day loans on Tuesday, well above
expectations and more than four times more than a month ago.
The crisis, now in its third year, has choked off
bank-to-bank lending.
Only the safest banks in core parts of the bloc are still
able to borrow on the open markets, leaving those in Spain,
Italy and other countries with outsized debt burdens
increasingly reliant on the ECB for their funding.
Analysts see little impetus for improved market confidence
from a European Union summit later this week, with a quick move
towards a banking union or issuance of common euro zone bonds
looking increasingly unlikely.
"In recent months we've moved from dislocated money markets
in the euro zone to completely fragmented markets as certain
areas have been completely cut off from normal market activity
and have become increasingly reliant on the ECB," said Lena
Komileva, managing director at G+ Economics.
"The credit downgrades have exacerbated uncertainty about
credit risk together with lack of confidence in the ability of
EU leaders to find a unified approach of building a banking
union."
WINDOW DRESSING
This week's demand from banks was higher than the 167
billion euros 101 banks borrowed from the ECB a week ago, well
above the 169 billion expected to be taken and
far exceeding the 38 billion euros that 84 banks took at the
equivalent operation a month ago.
Some analysts said the rise could also be due to banks
seeking to spruce up their books towards the end of the first
half of the year, and were looking to see how much lenders would
take up of the ECB's 3-month loans on Wednesday.
"I would imagine banks would be keen to get some of this
longer-term funding on their books," said Simon Smith, chief
economist at FxPro. "There maybe some who hold back on the
assumption that the ECB may move on rates but... when rates are
so low and longer-term ones are done on an average of policy
rates over the life of the loan, that effect is marginal."
The rising demand for ECB funding is likely to concern the
central bank, which has pumped over a trillion euros of 3-year
cash into the banking system since the end of December, a move
it could have expected to satisfy banks' needs comfortably.
It is now lending banks double what it was just six months
ago. Reuters calculations show 737 billion euros
of excess cash in the euro zone banking system.
However, crisis tensions are prompting banks to hoard the
money rather than lend it on. Over 750 billion was parked back
at the ECB overnight.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)