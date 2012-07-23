LONDON, July 23 The cost of insuring Spanish
bank debt against default jumped on Monday on investor worries
about the banks' exposure to the countries' struggling regions
after a second Spanish region looked set to ask for state aid.
The Spanish region of Murcia moved closer to following
Valencia in seeking financial aid from the government, which set
up an 18 billion euro fund earlier this year to help the regions
refinance their debt. Media reported half a dozen other regions
were ready to do likewise.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields surged to a euro-era
high of 7.55 percent with the cost of insuring against a default
also hitting a record peak with investors fretting Spain will
soon follow Greece, Portugal and Ireland into seeking aid.
The fate of Spain and its banking system remains
intertwined despite a 100 billion euro rescue deal for the
country's banks, as investors worry that the country will be
shut out of capital markets as its borrowing costs spiral.
The cost of insuring debt issued by Santander
jumped 26 basis points to 472 bps, within a whisker of the
record high of 474 bps hit in June, according to CDS provider
Markit. BBVA CDS rose 24 bps to 493 bps, also within sight of
the record peak of 499 bps.
"The banking sector remains closely linked with the
sovereign that's why we're seeing banking CDS coming under
pressure," a trader said.
RBS credit strategists recommended selling five-year CDS
protection on Italy's UniCredit and buying 5-year protection on
BBVA due to its relatively high exposure to peripheral euro zone
sovereign debt and to Spanish local authorities.
"We calculate that BBVA holds over 11.4 percent of total
assets in peripheral sovereign debt, the most in Europe after
Monte Paschi, BPI and Bankia. In addition, half of its loan book
is in Spain," said RBS credit strategist Alberto Gallo.
"Consistent with this, Moody's and S&P cap BBVA at Spain's
rating. BBVA is poised to underperform on rising bad
loans and downgrades risk contagion from its sovereign
holdings," he added.
