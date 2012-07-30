By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 The cost of insuring debt issued
by Spanish banks and by the sovereign against default fell on
Monday on bets the European Central Bank could soon resume its
bond-purchasing programme in a bid to bring Spain's borrowing
costs to sustainable levels.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the central bank
would do whatever it takes to protect the euro, prompting a
majority of money market traders in a Reuters poll to say the
central bank would soon re-start its bond-buying programme.
Some analysts are worried that the market is getting ahead
of itself, but many say Draghi knows better than to gamble his
credibility and will have to deliver some sort of action after
his bold statement last week.
"Draghi has seemed to put his credibility on the line to a
certain extent. You think he must have some confidence that he
will be able to deliver something," Gavan Nolan, analyst at
Markit said. "It's just a matter of whether what he has
announced is enough."
In his boldest comments since taking the ECB's helm last
November, Draghi pledged on Thursday to do whatever was
necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse, specifically
mentioning high risk premiums on some sovereign debt.
The comments have gone some way to easing pressure on
Spanish funding costs, which are now comfortably below the 7
percent danger level and credit default swap prices.
But analysts are worried that any relief from such ECB
action will be short-lived and that inaction would do a lot of
damage given expectations.
CDS on Santander debt fell 25 basis points on Monday to 409
and the BBVA equivalent eased 16 bps to 426 bps. Those CDS
prices hit record highs of 490 and 510 respectively last week,
according to Markit data.
The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default fell 19
bps to 532 bps and the Italian equivalent was 14 bps lower at
484 bps. Spanish CDS also hit a record of 638 bps last week.
"I think expectations are high I think we would go to the
previous wides (highs for CDS prices) if they did nothing,"
Michael Hampden-Turner, credit strategist, Citigroup.
"The market expects that he has something to announce, and
that was a sort of a pre announcement. There is quite a strong
risk that they get disappointed because we are sort of wondering
what he could possibly have up his sleeve without (Germany)
being in agreement."
The Bundesbank pushed back on Draghi's pledge last week and
the ECB chief will also meet Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann,
a strong opponent of the ECB's government bond purchase
programme, ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting.
Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the euro crisis with both
French President Francois Hollande last Friday and then with
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday.
After each call, the leaders issued joint statements
pledging they would do everything to protect the euro zone,
underscoring market expectations that something is in the works.
Given bond-purchases' fleeting impact in the past, it could
well be that the ECB is mulling another form of action but only
a bolder move than bond-buying would have a lasting impact,
analysts said.
"We will probably see (CDS spreads) grind tighter in the
run-up to the meeting. I think a lot of it will have been priced
in already by that stage, depending on what the announcement on
Thursday is, unless there is something more radical than the
simple reopening of the Securities Markets Programme," Nolan
said.
"Something like giving the ESM a banking license, that would
be a game-changer, but I think it's pretty unlikely that that
will be announced."
The ECB would like to see Europe's permanent bailout fund
start buying the bonds of troubled euro zone members, but the
fund's limited firepower could make its intervention less
effective.
One idea, favoured by France, is to give the ESM access to
ECB funding with a banking licence - something that 17 out of 24
money market traders expect to eventually happen, although they
were divided on when.
