* Forward euro overnight rates rise further after ECB
* Traders scale back bets on negative ECB deposit rate
* Interbank rates could resume fall
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sakari Suoninen
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 3 The euro zone's key
bank-to-bank lending rate held at an all-time low on Friday,
with further falls capped after the head of the European Central
Bank' raised doubts about the prospect of pushing the deposit
rate into negative territory.
ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on Thursday increased
expectations the bank could cut the main refinancing rate below
the current record low of 0.75 percent, but, at the same time
tempered bets on the central bank starting to charge banks for
depositing funds with the ECB overnight.
Forward euro overnight Eonia rates, the best
gauge for money market expectations of future moves in the ECB's
deposit facility rate, whch the bank cut to zero last month,
rose for a second day after Draghi's remarks, showing traders
were scaling back bets on a move into negative territory.
Draghi said on Thursday that negative rates represented
"uncharted waters".
The forward Eonia rate for September, when the ECB holds its
next policy meeting, traded around 8 basis points, compared with
5 bps late on Thursday, implying an unwinding of bets on a cut
in the deposit rate. The rest of the 2012-2013 strip was also
higher.
"I'm not sure they want to drop the depo rate into negative
territory so I attach a very low probability of them doing so
after the sell-off we've seen in Eonia forwards for the next ECB
meeting," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to their rivals if they can earn a better rate of interest
than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes its unprecedented move will nurture a return
of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look
for more profitable options but so far the jury is out on the
success of the measures.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.375
percent. However, three-month Euribor futures implied a
further fall in the fixing of the interbank rate to 0.33
percent.
Maraffino said he expected Euribor to fix as low as 0.30
percent as the market anticipates a cut in the ECB's refinancing
rate next month to a record low of 0.50 percent and a deposit
rate at zero.
FLAT-LINING EONIA
Other interbank rates rose slightly. Six-month Euribor rates
ticked up to 0.659 percent from 0.657 percent and
one-week rates increased to 0.097 percent from
0.096 percent while overnight rates eased to 0.109
percent from 0.112 percent.
Commerzbank strategists saw limited scope for further falls
in overnight Eonia fixings even if the ECB deposit rate went
negative.
"As witnessed in repo and T-bills markets, the decline (in
rates) has slowed when approaching zero and spreads have
narrowed," Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroder said in a
note.
"There could also be technical issues which slow the
implementation of negative rates or trades within banking
alliances might stop just short of trading at negative rates
internally. The latter are already now adding an upside bias to
Eonia fixings,"
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the facility
to its bank's current account.
But with the monthly reserves cycle nearing its end and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
outflow has slowed.
A total of 324 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
rose to 530 billion euros.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)