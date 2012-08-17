LONDON Aug 17 Chartists see no immediate threat
to this year's rally in Euribor futures and expect the contracts
to grind gradually upward to new highs.
For market participants looking at the fundamental picture
rather than chart patterns, this corresponds to expectations the
three-month euro zone interbank Euribor rate will
settle lower.
The higher the price of Euribor futures, the lower Euribor
is expected to settle. Euribor is a gauge of unsecured
bank-to-bank lending and European Central Bank rate
expectations.
Falling Euribor rates would imply expectations of ECB
monetary policy easing.
The Dec. 2012 Euribor contract last traded 2 ticks
higher at 99.76, implying expectations that the three-month
Euribor rate will settle at 0.24 percent in December, compared
with a record low of 0.334 percent hit on Friday.
The contract could rally to levels implying single-digit
rates, according to Alan Collins, a partner at 3CAnalysis.
"There is no clear signal that the trend would reverse,"
Collins said. "We've had a higher number of higher highs and
higher lows than otherwise."
He said the 99.795 percent record high hit on July 27 -- the
day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he
would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro -- was the
immediate target.
Above that, the contract was likely to attempt to rise to
99.84 and then to 99.93 -- the first two Fibonacci projection
levels of the rise from June's lows to July's record high.
The December 2013 contract is likely to follow a
similar pattern, Collins said, although the 10-12 tick spread
between the two is likely to remain intact, so the next target
on its rising trend would be 99.74.
"The trend (for the Dec. 13 contract) is exceptionally
strong at the moment," said Cilline Bain, technical analyst at
Credit Suisse. "There is really no risk of that turning sour."
The "game changer", Bain said, was the contract's bounce on
Thursday from 99.595, which was bang on the trend line set by
the lows going back to April 2012. A fall below that line would
have been a first warning signal for the rising trend.
Momentum indicators, such as the Moving Average Convergence
Divergence, which uses moving average lines typically within 13-
and 26-week cycles to generate overbought or oversold signals,
were clearly above the zero lines for most Euribor contracts on
the 2012-2013 strip, signalling further gains.
"In the short end of the (euro zone interest rate) curve, we
really haven't had any bear threat since a half-decent sell-off
in April," said Futurestechs analyst Clive Lambert.
He said the 99.794 record high for the December 2012
contract may be stiff resistance, but if broken, the contract
could rise as high as 99.90, a level projected by a line drawn
through recent highs.