LONDON Aug 17 Chartists see no immediate threat to this year's rally in Euribor futures and expect the contracts to grind gradually upward to new highs.

For market participants looking at the fundamental picture rather than chart patterns, this corresponds to expectations the three-month euro zone interbank Euribor rate will settle lower.

The higher the price of Euribor futures, the lower Euribor is expected to settle. Euribor is a gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending and European Central Bank rate expectations.

Falling Euribor rates would imply expectations of ECB monetary policy easing.

The Dec. 2012 Euribor contract last traded 2 ticks higher at 99.76, implying expectations that the three-month Euribor rate will settle at 0.24 percent in December, compared with a record low of 0.334 percent hit on Friday.

The contract could rally to levels implying single-digit rates, according to Alan Collins, a partner at 3CAnalysis.

"There is no clear signal that the trend would reverse," Collins said. "We've had a higher number of higher highs and higher lows than otherwise."

He said the 99.795 percent record high hit on July 27 -- the day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said he would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro -- was the immediate target.

Above that, the contract was likely to attempt to rise to 99.84 and then to 99.93 -- the first two Fibonacci projection levels of the rise from June's lows to July's record high.

The December 2013 contract is likely to follow a similar pattern, Collins said, although the 10-12 tick spread between the two is likely to remain intact, so the next target on its rising trend would be 99.74.

"The trend (for the Dec. 13 contract) is exceptionally strong at the moment," said Cilline Bain, technical analyst at Credit Suisse. "There is really no risk of that turning sour."

The "game changer", Bain said, was the contract's bounce on Thursday from 99.595, which was bang on the trend line set by the lows going back to April 2012. A fall below that line would have been a first warning signal for the rising trend.

Momentum indicators, such as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence, which uses moving average lines typically within 13- and 26-week cycles to generate overbought or oversold signals, were clearly above the zero lines for most Euribor contracts on the 2012-2013 strip, signalling further gains.

"In the short end of the (euro zone interest rate) curve, we really haven't had any bear threat since a half-decent sell-off in April," said Futurestechs analyst Clive Lambert.

He said the 99.794 record high for the December 2012 contract may be stiff resistance, but if broken, the contract could rise as high as 99.90, a level projected by a line drawn through recent highs.