(Corrects projected ECB rate cut in 16th paragraph)
* Dwindling volumes cast doubt on ECB depo cut efficacy
* Forward overnight rates too low if depo stays at zero
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Aug 20 Dwindling money market trading
volumes suggest the European Central Bank's cut to zero in its
overnight deposit rate may have backfired, leaving the market's
slim expectations of further easing looking overdone.
The ECB cut the rate it pays for overnight deposits to zero
from 25 basis points on July 5 in a bid to encourage banks to
lend to one another rather than park cash at the central bank.
But total volume for trades on which the Eonia overnight
rate is calculated has fallen to about 20 billion euros
a day since the ECB's move, according to Thomson Reuters data.
This is the first time it has been so consistently low since
at least mid-2007. Even accounting for the "summer lull", that
is around 5 billion euros a day lower on average than over the
same period in 2011.
"It's backfired massively, there's no volumes going through
the market," one trader said.
"A lot of the funds can't trade without making a return so
they're just closing and while the ECB may have hoped banks
would lend for longer time periods, you can't expect them to
just reinstate credit lines."
Part of the problem, the trader said, was that any bank's
credit rating is directly tied to that of its sovereign, with
rating agencies typically downgrading banks within a couple of
days of cutting a country's ratings.
"While the rating agencies are still putting banks on
negative watch credit lines are still going to be decreased not
increased," he added.
JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc, which is
the world's largest money manager, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
restricted investor access to European money market funds
immediately after the ECB's deposit rate cut.
"There's no incentive to participate in money markets
anymore given the low margins and low rates," said Commerzbank
rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
The overnight rate is currently around 11 basis points, but
forward rates are as low as 4 bps by year-end,
indicating some modest pricing in of a further cut in the
deposit rate to negative -- an unprecedented move for the ECB.
Schroeder said even this looked overdone and left room for
forward Eonia rates to rise.
"Eonia turnover has now consistently dropped...This should
give the ECB further second thoughts about entering into
uncharted territory," he said.
"Lower volumes should...support the current elevated Eonia/
deposit facility rate spread at the current level of around 11
basis points.
While the overnight rate could potentially be anchored,
Euribor rates, the main gauge of unsecured
bank-to-bank lending, continue to fall on expectations the ECB
will cut its main refinancing rate.
A poll conducted immediately after the ECB's policy meeting
in August showed expectations the refinancing rate would be cut
by 25 bps to 0.50 percent in September.
That would mean the spread between Euribor and overnight
rates -- a popular trade -- would narrow. The three-month spread
is currently at around 23 bps.
"Part of the compression in the spread is down to the refi
rate cuts being seen as more likely than depo rate cuts.
Euribors seem to be orientating themselves to a larger degree to
the refinancing rate."
Three-month Euribor rates eased on Monday to
0.325 percent from 0.334 percent on Friday.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)