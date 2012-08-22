LONDON Aug 22 A recent improvement in economic
data has pushed long-term euro money market rates away from
their record lows, but the rise may hit a wall as they approach
levels seen before the ECB cut its main interest rates in July.
As short-term interest rates have held steady at ultra-low
levels for months, investors and strategists are increasingly
looking at derivative products that project money market rates
into the future.
These products are often referred to as the long end of the
money market curve and have seen increased volatility recently,
offering more trading opportunities.
German and French data showing the euro zone's two largest
economies avoided recession in the second quarter, as well as
better than expected U.S. retail sales and jobs data have
soothed worries about the state of the global economy.
Expectations the European Central Bank will take steps to
lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs and calm the debt
crisis that has driven much of the euro zone into recession has
also driven money market rates higher.
But analysts think developed economies will at best recover
very slowly, prompting major central banks, including the ECB,
to maintain easy monetary policy for a prolonged period.
And a lack of detail about the ECB's plans is keeping
uncertainty high about their effectiveness.
Financial products projecting the overnight euro zone Eonia
rate four years into the future trade at 0.43
percent, compared with a record low of 0.2872 percent hit in
late July.
Three-year Eonia traded at about 0.24 percent,
having risen from a record low of around 0.12 percent in July,
when, in a sign of how flat the curve was, spot Eonia
was at a similar level. Spot settled at 0.103 percent on
Tuesday.
"If risk appetite is improving and there's a feeling that
bad economic data is already priced in then these rates ... will
be rising, but how far they can go is limited," said Vincent
Chaigneau, head of fixed income strategy at Societe Generale.
Long-term Eonia rates now trade just below levels seen
before the ECB cut the main refinancing rate to 0.75 percent and
the deposit facility rate to zero on July 5.
Max Leung, an interest rate strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research, said this was a sign that the
rising trend may be coming to an end.
PLAYING BLUES
Leung recommended investors place a bet on a drop in
one-year Eonia rates starting in three years, rather than the
four-year spot Eonia, due to more attractive levels.
He said the rate, also known as 3y1y forward Eonia, or blue
Eonias, could drop by 20-25 basis points from current levels of
around 0.98 percent in the next two-three weeks.
JPMorgan rate strategist Fabio Bassi also has a "bullish
bias" on blue Eonias, even though he had no specific trading
recommendation on them.
"There is a lot of event risk on the table in the next few
weeks, and a lot of uncertainty about the ECB (intervention)
plans," Bassi said.
The ECB meets next on Sept. 6.
JPMorgan expects the ECB to cut the deposit rate to minus 25
basis points in September or October and Bassi recommended
betting on a fall in October-dated forward Eonia rates, now
trading at around 5 basis points.
"The risk/reward is such that if they (the ECB) cut the
deposit rate to -25bp, (October Eonia) could fall as low as
minus 10. If they don't, then you only lose 4-5 basis points,"
he said.