LONDON Aug 28 Euro zone interbank lending rates
plumbed new lows on Tuesday as weak lending data fuelled
expectations the ECB will cut interest rates as soon as next
week, but the decline may not have much further to go.
Three-month Euribor rates have collapsed from
around 1.5 percent late last year to just 0.29 percent on
Tuesday, a result of the European Central Bank flooding banks
with longer-term loans and resuming interest rate cuts.
"The current level incorporates already expectations of a
cut in the refninancing rate at the September meeting," said
Barclays Capital rate strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.
"Room for a further decline is limited."
The ECB is expected to cut its record low refinancing rate
by a further 25 basis points to 0.5 percent on Sept. 6,
according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Bolstering the case for a rate cut, data showed loans to
households in the euro zone, which is on the brink of recession,
fell in July, reflecting weak domestic demand.
Loans to companies ticked up only slightly, suggesting a
credit squeeze persists despite banks being stuffed with record
amounts of central bank funding.
Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder said the
downward trend in Euribor rates may pause after the ECB meeting.
He saw only a small amount of room for further falls if the
central bank leaves its refi rate at 0.75 percent.
"If the ECB keeps the refinancing rate on hold, we still see
some scope to the downside (for Euribor), maybe not to the
degree we're seeing now but the zero rate argument is still
strong and could bring rates down."
Schroeder does however see room for a more substantial fall
if the ECB cuts rates as expected, basing his case on the prices
banks are submitting to the panel that sets the Euribor rates.
The lowest quote submitted on Tuesday was 0.16 percent,
while the highest was 0.42 percent.
"When we saw the trough in rates in 2010, there was a very
strong skew to the lower rates, whereas now we are still pretty
much distributed towards the middle, or even the high end,"
Schroeder said.
He said the three-month Euribor rate could fall as low as
0.18-0.20 percent in the second half of September.
One technical factor that may prevent this, however, is the
spread between Euribor rates and Eonia overnight interbank
lending rates.
That three-month spread has fallen to all time lows on a
forward basis of around 17 basis points, something Maraffino
already sees as overdone.
"These are very, very tight levels...and reflect an
improvement in sentiment with the market knowing that the ECB is
ready to intervene," he said.
"That reduces liquidity concerns and risk in the European
banking sector so we're seeing this compression but room for
further tightening is quite limited."