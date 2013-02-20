LONDON Feb 20 The repayment of European Central
Bank crisis loans could weigh on short-dated money market rates
as long as excess liquidity remains above the 200 billion euros
level that usually keeps a lid on rates.
Banks have so far paid back around a third of the almost 500
billion euros in three-year loans they took from the European
Central Bank in late 2011 and next week they can start repaying
the other half trillion in loans they took in February 2012.
The larger than expected initial repayment amount briefly
led to expectations that the excess liquidity in the banking
system - currently at just over 500 billion - would shrink
faster than previously thought, causing a rise in money market
rates, especially in those beyond the one-year maturity.
ECB President Mario Draghi has cooled those expectations by
saying he did not expect the repayments to cause a drop in
excess liquidity below 200 billion and that he will monitor
money markets to ensure monetary policy remains accommodative.
This week's developments in overnight interbank lending are
strengthening the view that money market rates should remain low
in the near term, analysts said.
The overnight Eonia rate settled at a record low of
0.058 percent on Monday in the day that coincided with the
highest volume of overnight rates for this year - 24.2 billion
euros. The average daily volume in 2013 was 17.6 billion euros.
"The key argument here is that higher volumes would lead to
lower fixings. It could be a manifestation of core banks paying
back funding from the ECB and becoming more active in the market
as a result," RBS rate strategist Simon Peck said.
Peck said Eonia fixings could fall further in the near term,
but not significantly.
"What would drive Eonia fixings materially lower is any
expectations of a deposit rate cut (from the current level of
zero percent), which if you see a worsening in the (euro zone)
outlook could become a relevant discussion again," he said.
For now, such expectations are contained by a recent
improvement in business sentiment across the euro zone,
especially in Germany.
Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger said an
increase in volumes to 31.3 billion euros, the highest seen
since the ECB cut the deposit rate to zero in July, would lead
to a 1.5 basis points decline in Eonia fixings.
He said the relationship between volumes and Eonia fixings,
as well as the view that the excess liquidity would remain
ample, warranted receiving positions in Eonia forward rates with
maturities until September - effectively a bet that those rates
will remain subdued.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)