By William James
LONDON, March 7 Interbank borrowing rates inched
higher on Thursday as traders who had positioned for the
European Central Bank to signal fresh monetary easing found
little support from the bank's monthly news conference.
Money market rates rose slightly as those who had wagered
that Italy's electoral crisis and worsening economic data could
push the central bank to signal rate cuts in the near future,
looked to close out their positions.
A small minority of banks had forecast the ECB would cut
rates in March, but the central bank said its main charge on
borrowing would remain unchanged at 0.75 percent. The subsequent
news conference offered little in the way of new signs the ECB
was preparing to lowering borrowing rates.
"It seems the markets have been caught a bit on the wrong
foot," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea in
Copenhagen. "All in all, Draghi remains dovish but more weakness
is needed to make the ECB cut rates."
One-year fixed term Eonia rates, which reflect
the expected average cost of overnight borrowing over the life
of the contract, rose by around 2 basis points to 9.5 bps.
Similarly, forward Eonia rates rose and Euribor
futures <0#FEI:> fell - both indications that borrowing costs in
the wholesale money markets which underpin lending rates
throughout the economy, will be slightly higher than expected.
However, the limited scale of the moves shows both that
expectations of fresh signals had been modest going into the
meeting, and that the central bank had not ruled out a cut in
the future.
"The reaction in Eonia is, given how much had built up in
previous weeks, still relatively moderate," said Benjamin
Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank. "Draghi left the door open
(for a rate cut) here, he certainly didn't close it."
Gauging the exact level of rate cut expectations is
complicated by the huge weight of excess liquidity in the
eurosystem, which pushes short-term borrowing costs artificially
lower.
This makes it hard to distinguish whether moves in money
market rates reflect anticipated changes in the level of
liquidity or in the market's expectations on the timing of ECB
rate moves.
Market participants looking to trade short-term rates will
look closely at data due from the ECB on Friday on how much
liquidity banks will return to the central bank, in an effort to
determine the speed at which cash surpluses will fall.
A Reuters poll on Monday showed traders expect repayments
worth 8 billion euros, adding to the 225 billion euros repaid
since the three-year loans became eligible for return in
January.
