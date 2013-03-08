By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
| LONDON, March 8
LONDON, March 8 Interbank lending rates have
edged higher after the European Central Bank frustrated rate cut
bets this week but analysts expect them to hold near current
levels at least until the bank's next monthly meeting.
Expectations of further monetary easing in the euro zone and
excess liquidity have kept the difference between the spot and
the one-year overnight Eonia rates minimal.
The Eonia rate curve is expected to remain broadly flat over
the short-term as the potential for more monetary easing by the
euro zone central bank offsets a gradual decline in excess
liquidity.
"Any upward pressure from the pay-back of ECB loans is
outweighed by the ECB's commitment to ample liquidity
provision," said Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS.
Eonia forwards showing where markets expect one-year Eonia
rates to be in one year's time were at 0.27
percent on Friday. That was little changed from 0.26 percent on
Thursday - the day of the ECB meeting - and up from 0.21 percent
a day before that.
The ECB kept interest rates steady at a record low of 0.75
percent and provided little clues on whether it was preparing to
lower borrowing rates, disappointing some in the market who had
anticipated a more accommodative tone.
Even though excess liquidity has declined since banks began
paying back their ECB crisis loans, it remains lofty at 382
billion euros and the rate at which banks return
the cash has slowed.
Banks will next week repay the ECB 4.23 billion euros of two
three-year loans totalling roughly a trillion euros they took a
year ago, a drop in the payback rate that suggests some prefer
to hold surplus cash in case financial markets clog up again.
"The return of Italian political risks last week creates
uncertainty and against that backdrop banks would rather keep
the cash than pay it back to the ECB," Peck added.
Italy faces a political stalemate after inconclusive
elections that some fear could unsettle financial markets.
Given the region's sluggish economic outlook, markets are
likely to expect the ECB to at least signal it will eventually
cut rates to stimulate the economy at its next meeting.
If the ECB does not live up to those expectations, upward
pressure could build on money market rates.
"The very front end - from the overnight to the one-year -
will remain quite flat in coming weeks. There could be
steepening pressures on the back of the next meeting ... if they
keep rates unchanged, because most are still expecting the ECB
could deliver a rate cut," said Patrick Jacq, European rate
strategist at BNP Paribas.
The one-year Eonia contract was trading at 0.08
percent on Friday, little changed from the day before, and
compared to a spot rate of 0.06 percent.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)