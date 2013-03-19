* Risk of Cyprus-led deposit run fuels money market caution
* Stress rising but still way below past crisis flashpoints
* Tension may surface in repo, EUR/USD cross currency swaps
By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 19 Money market stress gauges
started to rise on Tuesday as the impact of plans to partially
fund a bailout for Cyprus by taxing savers raised the risk of a
more widespread crisis in the euro zone system.
Although the tension was rising, the full-blown panic seen
at previous crisis flashpoints remains some way off thanks to
steps taken by the European Central Bank to shore up the
region's banks and foster confidence in sovereign bond markets.
Measures of interbank borrowing costs ticked higher, driven
by lenders demanding a higher premium because of the increased
risk that any drain on deposits in Cyprus could quickly spread.
The cost of swapping euros into dollars also rose,
indicating that U.S. lenders were starting to think twice about
exposing themselves to euro zone banks, and increased demand for
ultra-safe German collateral was evident in repo markets.
Cyprus's plan to tax savers, which is yet to secure
parliamentary approval, took markets by surprise and raised
concerns that depositors could start withdrawing cash - a move
that would hit an already weakened Cypriot banking sector and
could spill over to banks in larger euro zone states.
"However unique the situation in Cyprus is, this challenges
what we're told about bank deposits. If people don't feel their
money is safe then Euribor rates might have to go higher and
banks may have to pay a little more long-term," a trader said.
This was reflected in a rise in Tuesday's daily Euribor
fixing, a proxy for bank borrowing costs, and a selloff in
Euribor futures which pointed to expectations that
rates will rise further.
The gap between the 'risk-free' overnight lending rate and
the expected cost of interbank lending widened. The spread,
which measure the premium lenders demand when making loans to
other banks, has widened 4.5 basis points since Friday to 14.5
bps for contracts due to start in September - the widest level
seen since January.
The equivalent spread hit 77 bps in late 2011 when fears
about the health of banks paralysed lending between institutions
and pushed the ECB to flood the market with long term loans.
Despite some early repayments, much of that ECB cash is
still in the banking system and the ability of the central bank
to supply more was seen by some as a limit on the risk that an
outflow of Cypriot deposits could spark another crisis.
"The ECB still acts as a backstop. Even to Cypriot banks
they have the option of providing emergency liquidity assistance
so I think once that becomes clear that could ease some of the
initial fears," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
REALISING RISKS
Even with the stress gauges at low underlying levels and the
presence of the ECB's backstops, some market participants still
saw the risk of further shocks later this week when Cyprus's
banks re-open after an extended bank holiday.
One area that would feel the force of a run on bank deposits
would be the repo market, where money is lent out in exchange
for government bond collateral.
"When uncertainty hits financial markets in a serious way,
very little can happen without the very best possible collateral
and demand shoots higher accordingly," said ICAP analyst Chris
Clark.
Demand for German debt would rise sharply and allow holders
of such bonds to charge a large premium to swap them for cash -
a reverse of the 'normal' situation where bondholders pay a
premium to use their collateral to raise money.
However, the impact on cross currency basis swaps, used to
switch euros into dollars and seen as a measure of money market
stress, would be muted compared to previous crisis points
because euro zone banks can now borrow dollars from the ECB.
"There does appear to be less pressure on basis markets
these days when bad news hits. We shouldn't see the sorts of
massive price shifts we were used to back in 2011," Clark said.
The three-month cross currency basis swap was last at -23
bps, down from around -19 bps on Friday, indicating a small rise
in the cost of switching euros into dollars.