LONDON Aug 1 Euro zone money market rates rose
on Thursday, in defiance of "forward guidance" from European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, with investors disappointed
policymakers did not discuss interest rates cuts.
The ECB left its main refinancing rate at a record low 0.5
percent and affirmed it would stay there for some time but
chances of further easing appeared smaller than after the last
meeting, when Draghi said the Governing Council had an
"extensive discussion" about a cut.
Short-term euro rates have increased in recent days on the
back of forecast-beating economic data in the euro zone but
Draghi told his post-meeting news conference such an increase
was "unwarranted".
His comments were not enough to prevent money markets
erasing early falls in the wake of the Federal Reserve saying on
Wednesday that the U.S. economy still needed stimulus.
"How can you say you want to bring money market rates lower
and you don't even discuss a cut in the refi rate?" said David
Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole
in New York.
Euribor futures were 1-10 ticks lower compared with
where they were before Draghi started speaking, trading flat on
the day across the 2013-2016 strips.
That indicated the benchmark bank-to-bank three-month
Euribor rate - a gauge of expectations of future official
interest rates and counterparty risk - was expected to settle at
higher levels over the period than initially thought.
The Dec-15 Euribor, , among the more liquid
longer-term contracts, fell 10 ticks to 99.055, meaning the
underlying Euribor rate was expected to settle at 0.945 percent
in December 2015 rather than at 0.935 percent before the Draghi
speech.
A day before the ECB first introduced its forward guidance
on July 4, the same rate was expected to settle at 0.96 percent.
Both the implied Euribor and the forward overnight Eonia
rates were flat to slightly lower compared with where they were
just before July 4, meaning the forward guidance had been only
partially successful, as Draghi acknowledged.
One-year Eonia in one year's time was
0.356 percent, compared with 0.358 percent before the previous
meeting.
"Monetary conditions are not consistent with the policy
objectives of the ECB," said Lena Komileva, managing director at
G+ Economics.
She added, though, that things could change later in the
year when, as suggested by Draghi on Thursday, the ECB may
decide to release minutes of its meetings to make forward
guidance more effective.