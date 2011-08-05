* T-bill demand strong as investors fret over Europe

* Italy, Spain seen at risk of losing market access

* Some repo lenders refuse Italian, Spanish bonds

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury bill rates traded near zero on Friday, with some even turning negative, on fierce demand for Treasury debt as investors anticipated further turmoil in Europe and found few safe options to park their cash.

Concern that Italy and Spain may be cut off from market funding, plunging the region into further crisis, has exacerbated demand for safe-haven U.S. debt at the same time as supply of T-bills remains constrained.

"Denial of access is a material threat," Willem Buiter, Chief Economist at Citibank, told clients on a call on Friday.

Though the countries have not yet been unable to roll their debt, their rapidly widening debt spreads are already hurting investors, he said.

"It's worrying for banks and insurance companies that hold the securities in a mark to market form," Buiter said.

Europe is expected to remain the main focus in coming weeks as investors seek a stronger response from the European Central bank and other authorities to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

"There doesn't seem to be huge pressure in the dollar funding markets, but there does seem to be some pressure in the European funding markets and I think that's probably the biggest focus," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.

Overnight borrowing rates in the repo market using Treasuries as collateral USGCRPO=PX traded little changed at 5 basis points on Friday.

REPO THREAT, DEATH SPIRAL

Italian and Spanish bond markets could face another damaging blow if the rising risk premium on the countries' debt makes it harder for banks to raise funds using the bonds as collateral.

Banks use government bonds as collateral to access cash in the repurchase, or repo, market, in which a handful of clearing houses play a vital role, assuming lending risks to provide institutions with the cash.

However, the banks may be less willing to hold Italian and Spanish bonds if the clearing houses decide the increased credit risk markets attach to the debt warrants an additional margin call -- effectively a surcharge that makes funding using the bonds more expensive.

The risk premium on Italian and Spanish government bonds is approaching levels where LCH.Clearnet -- a key player in the clearing market -- slapped on an extra charge to clear Irish and then Portuguese government bonds. Yields subsequently rose further and both countries have since received bailouts.

"This announcement certainly marked a very negative downturn in the Irish repo market, and it was very much a death spiral there on in," Byron De Jarne, who sits on Citi's finance desk, said on the bank's client call.

Many investors that had previously accepted Spanish and Italian debt are now restricting the bonds they accept in repo, he said, and "this is feeding into the market in a negative way."

Italian bonds, the most abundant in the euro zone, are widely used as collateral in repo transactions. Data showed a daily average of 57 billion euro of repo trades were made using the MTS trading platform over the last three weeks -- although not all of these would go on to clear via a clearing house.