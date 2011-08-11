(Refiles to add links)

NEW YORK Aug 11 Fears over the health of French banks intensified European banks' scramble for U.S. dollars on Thursday and drove up their dollar borrowing costs to levels not seen since the 2007-2009 global credit crisis.

Even interbank lending, which had been comparatively calm versus other parts of the credit markets, is showing some strain due to this latest flare-up of the European debt crisis.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars USD3MFSR= reached fresh four-month highs on Thursday, while market indicators signaled that traders are betting this benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide could double by the end of the year.

"That is purely a reflection of interbank funding, so it reflects sentiment on whether or not there could be a potential crisis in the funding markets. Every time there's a crisis that's usually what people look at first," said Kenneth Silliman, head of U.S. short-term rates trading with TD Securities in New York.

Meanwhile, French and other European banks lined up at the European Central Bank and borrowed more than 4 billion euros in emergency overnight cash, the highest amount since mid-May.

Three-month dollar Libor rose to 0.28617 percent, up from 4 basis points from a month ago. [ID:nLDE77A0D2]

Libor forwards are implying the three-month rate will rise to 42 basis points by mid-September and 52 basis points by mid-December, Silliman said.

(For an exclusive story on Asian bank cutting credit line to French lenders see [ID:nLDE77A0MX])

(Reporting by Richard Leong and Karen Brettell)