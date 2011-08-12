* Short-selling ban in Europe offers some relief on banks
* Cost to borrow dollars in forex market retreats
* Three-month dollar Libor hits fresh four month-high
* Dollar supply seen staying tight due to European woes
(Recasts lead, updates market action)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 12 With no resolution to the
European debt crisis in sight, investors could remain reticent
to lend dollars, leaving European banks to rely on expensive
sources of funding to meet their obligations.
European officials have been attempting to contain the
crisis for more than a year, but their patchwork approach has
done little to calm financial markets.
"They are just kicking the can down the road," said Jim
Lee, head of short-term markets and futures strategy with RBS
Securities Inc in Stamford, Connecticut.
Some national regulators imposed a ban on short-selling on
European bank stocks, while Italy unveiled an austerity plan to
pare its debt and balance its budget.
The ban on short-selling -- selling borrowed bank shares
and buying them back at a lower price for profit -- came after
speculation earlier this week over French banks' soundness due
to their high exposure to weaker euro zone sovereign debt.
[ID:nL3E7JC19I]
This short-selling ban on bank stocks aims to lessen
pressure on the region's financial sector, which has struggled
to raise dollars to fund their obligations.
This had sent shares of top French banks tumbling on
Wednesday and part of Thursday, exacerbating fears that the
euro zone debt woes are spiraling into another global crisis
akin to the one in 2007-2009 that pushed the world into a
recession.
The short-selling ban spurred a recovery in French
financial shares and stock markets across the continent. It
also slowed the spike in dollar borrowing costs for French
banks and the cost to insure against their debt.
A prolonged ban on short-selling bank shares, however,
could become counterproductive and potentially subtract funding
from money markets because players cannot hedge their
counterparty risk on their loans, some analysts argued.
In the currency market, the three-month rate on euro/dollar
cross currency swaps EURCBS3M=ICAP, in which a bank can
borrow three-month dollars with euro payments, was bid at minus
86 basis points from minus 91 basis points Thursday.
"This shows the level of stress has been reduced slightly,"
RBS's Lee said.
Still investors were unnerved by the recent market
volatility. They withdrew from both stocks and bonds and plowed
cash into money markets and precious metals in the week ended
Aug. 10 as concerns about the global economy grew, data from
EPFR Global showed on Friday.
Money market funds pulled in a net $49.8 billion, according
to the Boston-based fund tracking company.
RELIANCE ON FX MARKET
French and other European banks have tapped the foreign
exchange market for dollars as fewer U.S. investors have been
willing to buy their commercial paper, certificates of deposit
and dollar-denominated securities.
The three-month euro/dollar rate in the currency market hit
a low of minus 98 basis points earlier in the week but was
still far away from minus 300 basis points set in late 2008
during the height of the global credit crunch.
In the credit default swap market, the cost to insure the
bonds of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), the biggest French bank, for
five years fell to 204 basis points from 236 basis points on
Thursday, according to Markit.
The five-year CDS price on Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), the
No. 2 French bank, slipped to 300 basis points from 329 basis
points on Thursday, while the CDS price on Credit Agricole
(CAGR.PA) declined to 222 basis points at 256 basis points,
according to Markit.
DOLLAR STRAIN ELEVATED
The strain in the dollar funding market, however, remains
high, as investors are skittish to lend their dollars due to
doubts that European authorities could solve the debt crisis.
The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars
USD3MFSR=, a benchmark for $350 trillion of financial
products worldwide, rose to a four-month high of 0.29006
percent versus 0.28617 percent on Thursday.
"There is system-wide stress and no amount of ...
interfering with market functioning is going to change that
fact," said Havinder Sian, rate strategist at RBS in London.
This week, French banks have reported higher Libor rates
than the official daily fixings than those reported by their
U.S. counterparts.
On Thursday, average rate difference between three French
banks on the Libor survey panel and the three U.S. banks was
6.25 basis points, the widest since July 2010. This suggests
that dollar funding pressure is squarely on European banks, not
U.S. banks, Credit Suisse analysts said.
"The move away from lending to euro zone names has actually
benefited the U.S. banks, with many of them receiving more
funding at a cheaper level than they have seen in the recent
past," the Credit Suisse analysts said in a report on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London;
Karen Brettell in New York, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)