NEW YORK Aug 15 Demand from foreign central banks and other indirect bidders for U.S. Treasury bills rebounded on Monday after plunging last week in the wake of Standard & Poor's stripping the United States of its top-notch credit rating.

High anxiety over the public debt problem in Europe and wild swings in global stock markets due to economic worries also have rekindled safe-haven bids for ultra short-dated U.S. government securities.

On Monday, indirect bidders bought 30.5 percent of the $29 billion in three-month bills US3MTWI=TWEB offered by the U.S. Treasury Department. That was was up sharply from prior week's 7.6 percent, according to Treasury data.

At the same time, indirect bidders purchased 35.8 percent of the $27 billion in new six-month bill supply US6MTWI=TWEB. That was nearly double the amount they bought last week.